Tips to get the Vocation with Local Visits

Most visit operators, especially in Italy, chose to specialize in specific tourism market areas to fight against stiff competition. Because of this, visit operators specialize in niche fields, so its name is not less important, but because they study and present local areas and areas, of which they know every detail. Generally, visit operators who make this decision are small and medium-sized and do not have the strength to compete against national and international major visit operators who offer package discounts to remote destinations with the Withlocals.

That’s why small visit operators decide to study the typology of their area or specific tourists who try to offer something a little different from the larger groups: extremely difficult holidays and mutual introduction and service to a confident guest. An example of this type is the Intras Agency, which bases in the two coasts of the Upper Adriatic Sea.

Lugano and Jesolo

It was born as a summer rental, bungalow and apartment rental agency in Lugano and Jesolo, and joined the visit operator business for some seaside resorts a few years ago. In this case, there is a connection between the rental agency and the visited operator, a solution that can benefit both businesses: the package operator offers a vacation to Lugano and Jesolo and offers rental accommodation through the agency. At the same time, the rental agency acquires visit operators who rent a single villa or apartment in Lugano and Jesolo.

This type of solidarity is often found in small and medium travel companies focusing on offering the best in their area and facilities due to their size.

Supportive relations and concerns

An important feature of these companies is the relationship with the guests: they are professional and friendly at the same time so they feel comfortable. As a result, visit operators carefully study-specific goals to understand and satisfy customer needs.

Traders feature is also a suggested typology of professional knowledge of the region, housing and leisure facilities, events, potential cities and towns, and of course the target. The package holidays offered are special items like this and they are specially studied, to give more than the usual summer or winter holidays.

Gain experience of a visit

Visitors experience plays a key role in offering services to guests at a resort. For example, Intras Agency has 25 years of experience providing special holidays even on rainy days. In fact, beach operators have more problems with visit operators: the weather. If it is raining, visitors cannot go to the beach and if they do not have the option to spend time, they may become nervous because they have lost their holiday.

Visiting operations

The visit operator’s job offers effective alternatives to address this and other similarities. So for a variety of entertaining and entertaining cities, spa, gym, shopping centers, indoor swimming pools, with artistic and historical interest. Only the visit operators who work long hours at the resort can suggest efficient options within the package holidays, which does not allow tours to stay all day in the hotels or apartments of Lugano and Jesolo, but rather new and exciting entertainment and enjoy it.

More information taking

First of all, you won’t get any more information than the first name of the instruction name. And you may not be able to contact the guide directly to inform you of your travel interests and desires. So the Local Guide can’t customize the tour for your particular interests because it doesn’t know them. On the occasion of the meeting, the encounter is like a blind date. The two don’t know each other: what kind of person they are, what the expectations are, etc.

Internet possibilities

But thanks to the new Internet possibilities, there are some good websites that help travelers and locals connect with each other. Their tour guides get a personal profile with information about themselves (and some sites also have experience guides, education guides, unique tours offered, etc.). User reviews also indicate the quality of service for local tour guides.

Local tour guide

This website helps local tour guides make themselves and their unique adventures public to a wider audience and gain direct market access. Local guides, therefore, generally receive higher wages than are paid by large-scale tourism companies. Since there are no intermediaries, the prices that travelers usually pay from their travel agency are somehow reduced. Other industries (for example the coffee or chocolate industry) are calling this approach fair trade. The travel industry is calling this approach to local travel.