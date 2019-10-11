Tips on vacuuming your floors

Vacuuming is one of the house chores that have to be done regularly. It is imperative to keep your home clean especially if you or one of your family members suffers from allergies caused by dust and germs. A vacuum is one of the most essential tools you have to possess that will help you keep your house spotless. In the following text, we are going to give you some cleaning tips and also mention a few vacuums you should consider if you are looking for a new one.

As you are probably aware, cleaning carpets is not always a simple task. Usually, it is not enough to use the vacuum only once to pull up the hair and dust, which is why you should repeat the entire process. This is particularly true if you own a pet. Collecting their hair from the rugs and furniture often requires effort. Because of this, you should vacuum a certain area multiple times from different directions.

Make sure to remove all small objects from the floor like kids’ toys. Not only can these things get logged into the vacuum and potentially break it, but also you will make this process easier. The same thing goes for furniture such as a coffee table, armchair, ottoman, and so on. Even if you can’t see the debris that has collected under these, it doesn’t mean it is not there.

Furthermore, you should try to make a cleaning schedule, and try to stick to it. Of course, this doesn’t only apply to vacuuming. No one knows better than you how quickly your house gets dirty and as you know, there are many factors to consider such as pets, small children, whether or not your visitors take their shoes off before entering the house, and so on. So, in order to ensure that your house is always clean, you should choose a day of the week (or two if necessary) for vacuuming.

Another thing you should do, before cleaning the floors, is to dust shelves and other high objects. If you don’t do this, the chances are that you will have to vacuum once again, because all that dust will settle on the carpets which means that they will be dirty again. By doing this, you are facilitating the entire process and saving some time.

Now, let’s discuss some types of vacuums you can purchase. Two main types are bagged and bagless models. As the name says, the former one has a bag which should be replaced when it is ¾ full. If you don’t do this on time you risk the hose getting cloged or some parts not functioning as efficiently as they should. The latter has become popular lately just because it is more practical – there is no need to change filthy, dust bags. However, nowadays smart vacuums like Roborock S4 are available, and they present the best out of two above-mentioned options. You can program these via an app; determine the cleaning schedule and no-go zones. What’s more, due to its design and high-power brushes, this vacuum is more effective in cleaning your home because it can reach areas the ordinary vacuum cannot.

All in all, these are some tips that will help you clean the floors quickly and successfully. As you can see both techniques and vacuum models are important, which is why you should invest in one that suits all your needs.