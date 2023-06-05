Tips On Fixing Your Own Plumbing Problems and When to Call in a Pro

Your home’s plumbing system is likely to be one of the last things on your mind when it comes to priorities. That is, until something crucial to you and your family’s daily lifestyle breaks, like the water heater. The failure of a water heater not only makes life terribly inconvenient, but it can also cost an arm and a leg to either repair or replace.

That’s where a home warranty comes in. With that in mind, are water heaters covered under home warranty?

Says the pros at Cinch Home Services, your water heater, while an essential plumbing system component of your home, is probably not something you think a lot about. That is until your morning shower is as cold as ice or your washing machine and dishwasher do not get hot.

Fortunately, a typical home warranty can protect your wallet or pocketbook when your water heater needs repair or replacement. This is not a project you will want to tackle yourself. It’s most definitely better left up to the pros. A decent home warranty will cover almost all your plumbing system problems and save you money in the short and long run.

But what about plumbing problems you can fix on your own? Are there any issues that fall into the do-it-yourself category or DIY? Says a new report by Money, the diagnosis and repair of plumbing problems can be a daunting task, especially if you’re not the type who’s handy around the house.

However, believe it or not, lots of common plumbing issues can be fixed with a little ingenuity and some basic knowledge you can get over your smartphone via YouTube. With that clearly in mind, here are some tips on tackling plumbing issues you can DIY and, at the same time, save a bundle by not having to call in a professional plumber.

Some Common Plumbing Issues

While there are plumbing-related problems that require a professional such as a broken toilet seal that’s causing your bathroom to flood, or the aforementioned failed water heater, there are plenty of problems that won’t require a professional. These can range from small inconveniences like clogged drains to more seemingly difficult problems like leaky faucets.

Says Money, the most common plumbing problems a household faces are clogged toilets, leaking faucets, and malfunctioning water heaters. In most of these cases, the problems can be fixed by DIY, although some will require the help of a pro (don’t forget that it’s best to look into a home warranty that will cover many of these professional-grade issues).

Identifying Problems

Even a home warranty service will ask you to identify your plumbing problem for them while they have you on the phone. If they feel it’s something you can fix on your own and, in turn, save on a service call fee, they will say so.

That said, when it comes to pointing out a plumbing problem, it’s important to have a basic knowledge of the parts and components that go into a plumbing system and also how they work. By utilizing your basic knowledge and by making a careful inspection of the plumbing situation, it’s possible you can accurately determine where a problem stems from.

It’s also of great importance you keep in mind that several factors might be contributing to causing a single issue, such as the age of your pipes and components, which can clog and wear down over time, respectively.

How to DIY Troubleshoot

Now that you’ve identified the plumbing problem or problems, you need to begin troubleshooting. A simple clog can be cleared by using a chain snake or a common plunger. In more complicated cases, it might be necessary to remove portions of the pipe to access and ultimately fix the clog.

Leaking faucets can be fixed with a common wrench or with, replacement parts, or both. A stopped-up shower or bathtub is usually the result of hair buildup and can be fixed with a plunger or an anti-clogging chemical available at your local big-box hardware store.

One trick for fixing your clogged tub is to fill it all the way up to the rim with hot water and allow it to drain on its own. The pressure of all that water will usually loosen the clog, and you won’t have to deal with toxic odors commonly given off by chemicals.

It’s Time to Call in the Pros

If your DIY attempts fail, it’s most definitely time to call in a pro. Professional plumbers are highly trained in their craft and can diagnose and fix just about any plumbing problem fast and safely.

Keep in mind that trying to fix big plumbing problems by yourself can result in even more costly damage. Leave it up to the pros to take care of the problem the right way with the right tools the first time around.

In the end, there are always going to be simple plumbing issues of one kind or another. Many of these you can fix easily on your own with a simple plunger or a toilet flusher kit. But when bigger problems occur, like a failed water heater, it’s best to bring in a professional plumber.

It’s also a good reason for investing in a home warranty so that when the time comes for your hot water to suddenly turn ice cold in the middle of a shower, you are financially blanketed.