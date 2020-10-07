When you start a romantic relationship with someone, you can’t be always sure how it would work out, but probably, you are putting a lot of effort to ensure that both you and your partner are comfortable with it. After a few months, or a year or two, you have a whole right to expect that your relationship will end up with a nice wedding, and you and your partner will be happily ever after. But, love and affection are not enough when it comes to raising a family and having a beautiful and happy marriage.

If a marriage is going to withstand the test of time, it’s going to take work. In the beginning, you are caught up in the excitement, the passion, and the romance, and that is normal since the love and emotions were those who tied you up at first. However, you need to be willing to roll up your sleeves and go to work if you want a relationship that will endure. Take the following tips to keep the torch of your love burning bright for years to come.

Put Yourself in Your Partner’s Shoes

It’s easy to put your needs first in a relationship. When you’re so busy concentrating on what you want, you could leave your spouse in the cold, and after a short period, they will start behaving the same as you. Remember that there are two sides to every story. Allow your partner to speak openly to you, letting them tell you everything they feel and want to say. Don’t take offense if it’s personal, because you are equal to them, no matter the gender or the roles in the household. Keep an open mind, so you can solve the problems better. Consider ways you can meet the one you love in the middle because the marriage is based on accepting and compromising. You need to try and look at your relationship from your partner’s perspective. Know when to keep open your ears and hold your tongue, because you are not the only one who wants to talk and tell what’s wrong.

Demonstrate Your Love

Saying you love your partner isn’t enough to ensure them it’s true. You need to show your loved one how much he or she means to you. Romantic dates to do at home are a great way to talk less and spring into action. Set up a living room picnic with music, candlelight, and a special dinner. Bring the movie theater to your bedroom with popcorn, candy, beverages, and an all-time favorite film. Put on something sexy and wait at the door. These romantic dates will make your partner look forward to the next one. Also, be aware that showing love isn’t just giving presents or organizing romantic dates. You need to be a good listener, and support because you are married to a human being that may have problems and issues, and just want to be hugged after a heavy workday.

Find Something Nice to Say

Compliment your partner daily. You catch more bees with honey. The same holds for the one you love. Don’t assume he or she knows how you feel. Build up your spouse by highlighting the positive every day. Leave notes on the fridge, the bathroom mirror, and the steering wheel of the car. Give your spouse a boost that will last throughout the day. It’s the little things that will help you to write a love story together that has a fairy tale ending. When you have something nice to say to your loved one, you can expect the same, and of course, you will get it. It’s always better when a relationship is based on positive feelings and words.

Encourage Separate Interests

It’s not healthy to do everything together all the time. It’s okay for you and your spouse to have different hobbies or interests. Your partner may enjoy game night with the guys. This could be your evening to turn your bathroom into a spa and take a long, warm soak in the tub. Go to paint and sip with your friends. Try something new. Hold a book club once a week while your partner is working on a project in the garage. Embrace opportunities to be independent.

Many couples are making the same mistake, “gluing” their hands and not letting the other one breathe. It’s a big “no-no”, because before you met, you were separate units, and you will always be two halves of one bigger story. But once again, let your partner breathe, so you can be also free to meet with your friends and family wherever you need to do that.

Add More Excitement to Your Lives

Be daring when you are thinking about your nightly dance between the sheets. Don’t let your love life become stale. Consider a change of scenery to keep your sex life vibrant. Go to a hotel to make it feel like a vacation. Pull over on a remote road in the country and remind yourself what it was like to fool around in the car. Try every room in the house. Hit the couch after breakfast or lunch instead of when you are turning in for the night. Get excited about sleeping with your partner for a lifetime.

It’s normal that after a few years you are getting into a routine, but don’t let that routine ruin your marriage or family. The excitement doesn’t only apply to sexual life. You can try change or adjust your current habits, and embrace activities that seemed weird or impossible for you both. They will become a normal part of your life pretty soon.

Be Spontaneous

Go on surprise trips with your partner at the drop of a hat. Planned vacations are essential, but you can branch off the beaten path. Book a room for a weekend and tell your spouse at the last minute. Go for a spin to someplace new and see where the road takes you. Try exploring the wonders that are all around you.

Very often, the spontaneous decisions turn out to be the best one for you, and they may even save your relationship or marriage from boredom and routines.Make Your Partner Feel Like Nothing, and No One Matters More

If you have been with your spouse for a long time, your partner may feel like you don’t see him or her anymore. You may forget to listen, spend time together, or express your love. Assuming he or she will always be there without giving your partner a reason to stay could backfire on you. Tell your spouse he or she hung the moon for you.

Sharing these pleasant words and actions can make your partner feel important and valuable, and you know by yourself it’s a very pleasant feeling and that there is nothing more beautiful than the fact you are everything to someone.

Be Willing to Do Your Part

It would be best if you were a true partner. That means you must be willing to go the extra mile for your relationship. Compromise. Make sure the word sorry is in your vocabulary. Let your partner know you wouldn’t want to wake up or go to bed anywhere else.

Maintaining a good marriage is a crucial part of raising a healthy family. You and your partner should do everything in your powers and abilities to provide a nice environment for your children, and even more important – for you both. So, these tips and tricks will surely help you accomplish that without any problem.