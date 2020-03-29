7 Tips for a Stunning Smile in 2020

We all want to achieve a smile we are proud of, and understand how not feeling confident can impact your own life. Your pearly whites might not be as straight or white as you might prefer to, and it can lead to you not showing your pearly whites and smiling less leading to a decrease in your confidence.

The fashion industry has set very high standards when it comes to the look of teeth and smile appearance, but the most important thing is for your mouth to be as healthy as possible. A healthy smile will light up your face and give you the energy to conquer any obstacle that comes your way. So here are a few tips to help you boost your confidence and improve your smile.

Dental Treatments

Orthodontics

For those with misshapen or crooked teeth, you may need braces to straighten and shift your teeth to achieve your dream smile. These treatments are carried out by specialist dentists trained in orthodontics, and depending on the state of your teeth, it can take a significant time to complete the treatment. Advancements in technology mean that many braces nowadays are made to blend in as closely as possible to the teeth, and some can even be positioned behind them.

This is a good way of slowly and permanently changes the locations of them in the jaw. It may not be a very pleasant experience, but it will be crucial for overall health. The process can take from six months to a few years, depending on the positions and the severity of deformations, but it is well worth it since it will give you the appearance you have hoped for.

Invisalign

According to Porth, invisalign is a manifestation of orthodontics that avoids the need for metal braces. It can be used for different problems of teeth such as overcrowding and overlapping of teeth, overbites, and under bites. Invisalign often works faster than traditional braces, meaning the smile of your dreams can be made a reality sooner. The treatment is great for providing customized, discreet clear aligners that are worn for most of the day but can be easily removed for eating.

These are also to be worn after the braces are no longer on the teeth to be sure that everything will stay in the desired position. This product needs to be implemented as the dentist recommended it and should not be forgotten or worn less if you expect a positive outcome in a short period of time.

Veneers or dental crowns

Veneers or dental crowns are a form of cosmetic dentistry that is used to change the appearance of your teeth to better. Veneers are fitted with thin, naturally colored coverings made from porcelain that are fitted to your teeth and can smooth any misalignment, staining or chips. Dental crowns also help to protect vulnerable teeth and can correct the look of your smile too.

This is a good solution if the natural teeth crowns are affected by diseases or damaged beyond repair. By placing these you can improve the appearance of the smile in just a few visits to the dentist. They tend to be costly, so be aware of it before thinking of getting them.

Teeth whitening

Before you go through this process it is essential to talk to your dentist in order for him to recommend the treatment that is suitable. The whole procedure is to be done quickly and painlessly by a skilled professional, which will give you a refreshed, clean smile. If taken care of properly, teeth whitening treatments can be a fantastic, longer-term solution to stained teeth. This means that you should, after the whitening, and protect them in order not the get stained by specific fluids and solids, such as black tea and coffee.

What you can do

Maintain good dental hygiene habits

Having proper dental hygiene habits is absolutely crucial for keeping your smile. Brushing at least two times a day, using dental floss regularly and avoiding snacking between meals will assist you in keeping your mouth fresh and clean. Investing in oral hygiene treatments like tooth polishing can remove any plaque buildup, improve breath and keep the mouth clean, and remove any surface stains.

It is smart to have a good toothbrush that does not hurt your gums and that cleans your teeth the best it can. Some are using water brushes, so you might look into this when picking the new toothbrush. In addition to hygiene, a good toothpaste is essential, since you should choose the one that is not too strong to cause damage to the gums, as well as the one that can treat the conditions you might have.

Be mindful of your diet

The solids and liquids you consume can have an effect on your smile even more than you are giving them credit. Drinking coffee and red wine can increase staining, and eating too much sugary food can erode the enamel that protects your teeth from being damaged.

Being mindful of what you eat and drink will assist you to avoid developing cavities and discoloration, and keeps your smile sparkling and white. This is not only good for the health and looks of your pearly whites, but it can also increase the overall health of your body as well. It will make you feel and look better, and this will reflect on your smile as well.

Live with confidence

Last but not least, remember that you are beautiful, regardless of your teeth. Being confident and living happily in your own skin is truly the best tip for having a stunning smile. There are people that have slightly stained teeth or have some missing, or the teeth are not as straight as they would like them to be; this is all okay, and you should not be ashamed for your smile since it is a part of you and you should be wearing those pearly (not so) whites with pride.

Conclusion

There are a lot of things you can do to improve your smile. The appearance can be changed by different procedures, such as orthodontics and Invisalign. Teeth whitening can also assist in a better appearance. Changing your diet and your view on them can also give you the boost of confidence you seek.