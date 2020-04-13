Tiger King’s Rick Kirkham Accused Of Inappropriate Advances Towards Former Employee

Tiger King star Rick Kirkham has been branded a “predator” and “manipulative con man” by a woman who claims he sexually harassed her in the workplace.

In a public Facebook post, which has been picked up by a US news site, journalist Kacey Roberts claimed Rick would get drunk and harass the crew at all hours, and even handed out prescription medication on company grounds.

“For those of you watching Netflix’s Tiger King, Rick Kirkham was my News Director in Great Falls, Montana in 2013. This man sexually harassed me and tried to destroy my career”, Kacey said.

“Rick would disappear for hours while on shift and take a station vehicle to various watering holes. He would drunk text and call the news team at all hours of the night and hand out prescription pills on company property,” she went on. “Rick is a manipulative con man. He’s a predator. Seeing him in my living room felt like such a violation”.

Kirkham has previously spoken of his drink and drug addiction, even allowing a documentary to be made of his struggle with crack cocaine.