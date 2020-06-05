9 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Mozambique – 2020 Guide

Summer is slowly approaching, which is why you might have started searching for your next travel destination. And, if you are searching for a location that is mesmerizing and where you will find beaches filled with palms, an incredible cuisine, friendly locals, and a lot of adventure, Mozambique is the place you should choose to go to.

Although you might have done some research on the cities and top tourist attractions you can see once there, you might also learn what you need to know before booking your trip. And, if so, this article can be extremely helpful. Let’s take a look at the list of things you should know before going to this wonderful country:

Prepare to Shop at Local Vendors And Stores

Once you arrive, you might figure out that Mozambique is the nation of entrepreneurs. There will be a lot of things that you can purchase alongside the roads including things such as pickled fruit, roasted cashew, various bottled condiments, as well as jars of some of the best honey you’ll ever try.

This is one of the reasons why you should prepare a lot of small change and paper money, and learn all about the currency before you choose to go to the local market. Besides purchasing some amazing souvenirs, you’ll also meet a lot of local people, and you’ll be able to save a lot of money.

Learn Basics of Portuguese And Swahili

Before you book your tickets and accommodations, you should learn a bit of Swahili and Portuguese. This will not only make it easier for you and your family member to communicate with the local people. Of course, this does not mean that you should learn the entire language, instead, the basic words and expressions are fine.

There are various websites such as KL Translations that offer Swahili document, interpretation, and transcription services, which means that you’ll be able to easily understand Swahili if needed. You can also find a lot of them for Portuguese as well, hence, you’ll be able to communicate with the locals well.

You Should Be Aware of Malaria

Although a wide range of people think that it is not necessary to take malaria pills during winter – May to September – this is perhaps the most important thing that you can do. You might come across mosquitoes in the winter as well, and you can still get malaria. Hence, you might want to take them, especially since it will allow you not to worry about it.

Follow The Road Rules

The main roads are in good condition, which is why you might feel tempted to speed. However, if you want to avoid being pulled over, as well as paying a large fee, you should stick to the speed limits. On the other hand, if you do get pulled over, try to be as friendly and respectful as you can. However, if you did do something wrong, pay the fine, and ask for a receipt.

The Local Are Extremely Friendly

Mozambican people are truly one of a kind. When you go to the local markets, museums, galleries, and tourist attractions, you’ll be greeted by a lot of kind words, smiles, and stories that people will tell you. They are simply as kind as they can be, and if nothing else is a good enough reason for you to visit this country, this one might change your mind.

The Currency is Called Mozambique Metical

The currency used there is referred to as Metical, however, stores, restaurants, and coffee shops do accept United States Dollars and South African Rands. You should know that it is best if you carry cash with you instead of a credit card, simply because you might not find an ATM at all locations.

Now, you should know that you should not exchange the money in your country, nor at the airport in Mozambique. Instead, find an exchange office once you arrive and exchange your currency to Metical. Also, you should know that Meticals are literally worthless in other countries, hence, ensure that you spend everything you have before you leave.

You’ll Need to Obtain a Visa

All tourists – except the one coming from South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Mauritius – need a visa if they want to enter the country. You can easily obtain a visa online, however, you can also get one at the border of the land. Luckily, the process is extremely easy and fast. If you are an American, you’ll need to pay approximately 70 dollars. Whatever country you are from, it is wise to check the visa requirements, as well as how much it costs and where you can actually obtain it.

The Weather is Warm

This country is located in the tropical region, hence, its weather is usually hot and humid during the entire year. There is also a rainy season that lasts from April to December, which means that you might want to visit the country from November to May. Now, there is one thing that you should remember, if you are carrying your smartphone, camera, and, perhaps a laptop, you should purchase a pack of rice in order for it to suck the moisture out of the devices and keep them safe.

Wi-Fi is Rare

You might be surprised when you realize that a lot of places in Mozambique do not have an Internet connection. After all, the Internet is still being developed in Africa, which is why they might not have Wi-Fi. Hence, you should purchase a sim card that is relatively cheap. This will allow you to have an Internet connection, so, you’ll stay connected to the people back home.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are some things that you’ll want to do before you go to Mozambique. Though these things are simple – such as learning a bit of Swahili and Portuguese, as well as following driving laws – important ones that will help you have the best possible travel experience. So, now that you know what you should do, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, do some more digging online, and then finally book your summer holiday!