6 Things to Know About Blow Molding Processes – 2020 Tips

Although most people do not realize it, things manufactured from blow casting techniques are everywhere around us. Did you purchase a bottle of juice? Well, that container was probably manufactured by one of the blow casting machines. Plastics do make everything easier and they do support us in producing items that are less expensive, but, how do we get them? How does it actually work?

If you are looking for the answers to these questions, this article might be able to help you. The text below is going to feature a list of 6 things that you should know about these casting processes, as well as what to look for when searching for a company that will provide you with these services. Let’s take a closer look at the article:

You Can Make Various Things

The very first thing you should know about the casting processes is that you can actually create a wide range of plastic objects. Whatever hollow plastic container ideas you have, it is likely that you can make it. However, the entire process does not only revolve around manufacturing plastic bottles.

You can also use it to make other things such as plastic seating most commonly found in waiting rooms and arenas, coolers, building containers, various barriers, fans for ceilings, toys, sports equipment, water buckets, and so on. It can also be utilized in vehicle enterprises for generating a high quantity of different vehicle parts.

You Can Opt From Three Varieties of Methods

There are actually three kinds that you can utilize. Now, there are not a lot of variations between them and they mostly revolve around the way they form the parison, the measurement of it, as well as how it moves from one cast to the next. The three principal methods that you can choose from include:

Injection – IBS,

Extrusion – EBM,

Stretch, ISBM.

It Includes Several Steps

As mentioned, most of these manufacturing tasks are automated nowadays, which means that companies can manufacture thousands of plastic parts for a relatively short time. The steps usually involve placing the plastic materials into the device by utilizing a screw – which will depend on the device model.

Next, the device softens the matter and then forms it into a parison, that resembles a pipe with a hole at one of its ends. It is then clamped in the cast and compressed air expands the substitute. The “bags” then fill the cast. Once it cools down, the device is opened and the pieces removed.

It is Perfect For Prototyping

Having 3D models of the components you want to produce is amazing, however, they will not really be as good as the real thing. That is why more and more entrepreneurs choose to produce real pieces by utilizing casting machines. Now, if you need these services, you can see here some of the options you can choose from.

There Are Various Material Options

There are various plastics that are suitable for these processes such as, PVC, Nylon, PET, EVA, ABS, Polyethylene, and so on. As you can see, there are various plastics you can opt for, which means that you’ll be able to choose one that fits your requirements and needs properly.

The Benefits

There are hundreds of benefits that you can use from choosing this method for creating the parts you. For starters, it is worth mentioning that it is cheaper than other alternative options, especially since the production and machines are cheaper. Choosing this method is cheaper than choosing, for example, injection molding.

It also operates well for things that need to be made into one piece. This means that it can produce parts that do not need adjustment or connecting separate parts. Hence, it is especially useful for creating containers that might need exterior threads. It will also reduce the quantity of flash.

Flash is the tiny bits of plastics that you can see all over plastic goods. These extra bits need to be sanded off or eliminated before the items can be packed and shipped. Choosing this casting method will get rid of that hindrance, which means that you’ll get the parts faster and you won’t need to pay extra for removing the flash from your products.

What to Consider When Searching For a Company That Offers These Services

Of course, you can open the Google search bar, open the first link that you get, and hire that company. But, if you want to ensure that you choose a company that is completely reliable and trustworthy, there are some things that you need to consider, including:

Their Experience – one of the first things that you should look at is the experience of the company. Now, you can do this by looking at the reviews and testimonials on the official website, but, it might be wise to take a look at other, independent ones as well. If there are more bad experiences than the positive ones, move on to the next company. Their Services – what one company offers does not mean that another one will to. This is why you need to check what services they provide. This means that you should narrow your list down and compare the services that the companies on your list offer to their clients. The Price – this is, perhaps, one of the factors that can definitely help you determine whether or not a particular business is good for your budget. Naturally, you do not want to hire the one that is either too expensive or too cheap since it is usually a clear indication that something is wrong. The Location – it is also useful to look at the location of the company since it might cut down your expenses. Why pay for shipping when you can pick up the items by yourself? Hence, if you are looking for ways to lower your expenses, you can choose a company that is closer to you.

Conclusion

As you can see, blow molding processes are relatively easy. Although they are easy and mostly automated, they can provide you and your business with a wide range of items, as well as advantages. So, now that you know what you can gain, you should not lose any more time. Instead, start searching for a company that will help you manufacture the items you need right away!