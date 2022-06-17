Top 10 Things To Do When Bored

Nothing is worse than finally finding some free time after long hard weeks of work to get stuck in a conundrum of what to do! Too often we are left with very little free time and once we finally get our hands on that sweet time we are left procrastinating on how to spend the time best.

1. Discover an Instrument

Learning to play an instrument can be mentally suiting as well as challenging. There are several instruments you can pick up for relatively cheap for beginners whether it’s a guitar, drums bass or perhaps a harmonica. Youtube is a great place to start out learning an instrument as you can find several videos to utilise learning a new skill. So grab some sticks, find a drum set and hit up some of your favourite songs!

2. Listen to a Podcast

It’s hard to beat podcasts for entertainment value. There are a plateau of podcasts devoted to the genres of crime podcasts, Drama podcasts, and educational podcasts.

Podcasts may also help you grow as a person. Personal finance podcasts may educate you a lot about budgeting and debt relief. The podcasts on time management from productivity are also available, as are other podcasts. One of the reasons podcasts are becoming increasingly popular is because they allow people to educate themselves at their own pace.

There are a number of podcast apps available that allow you to download podcasts to your phone or tablet so that you can listen while you’re driving, waiting for an appointment, or even doing housework.

3. Hit Up Some Online Games

Gaming is super fun for all ages as there are games available for everyone. Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or prefer party games you can enjoy online with friends there are plenty of games to choose from. If you are looking for a more thrilling experience you can also play real money casino games at sites such as Comeon and experience plenty of fun. Online casinos of course will require you to be of legal age but can be a great way to kill some time whether on table games with some skill or some good old slot machine fun!

4. Watch A Movie/Series

Binge-watching movies or TV series on the internet is a simple and enjoyable method to pass the time while on the computer or mobile device. Anyone who has ever been bored understands how relaxing it can be to just let your mind wander for a few minutes.

Streaming services are many, but many of them need a monthly subscription fee to access their content. Netflix came out on top in our comparison of the best streaming services for original content.

5. Take A Virtual Tour

For those times when you’re bored, a virtual tour is a novel way to fill your time. Even the most accomplished travellers will not be able to see everything on their bucket list in one lifetime. You may get a taste of the genuine thing without leaving the comfort of your own home by taking a virtual tour such as the Van Gogh Museum.

Online, there are dozens of virtual tour possibilities for you to explore, whether you’re interested in museums or mountaintops.

6. Do Some Colouring/Painting

You don’t have to be a child to enjoy colouring! Get your hands on an adult colouring book with complicated patterns and some coloured pencils and let the time fly by. If you don’t have colouring books available or can’t find them to buy you can always look online for some free adult colouring books available to print. Likewise, you can enjoy some painting with a little preparation for the mess. You can spend hours of enjoyment with a simple Bob Ross tutorial and a few water paints to keep it budget-friendly.

7. Go For A Hike

Going for a hike can be super enlightening for the mind and spirit. Choose a cool spot close by, appropriate shoes for the type of hike (boots or sneakers) and make sure you have a bad with a good amount of water for the trip before heading out. Always make sure you have a decently charged phone too if you’re planning to go alone in case of emergencies. It’s recommended to take some snacks and a picnic mat too for when you need to take a break from all the hiking!

8. Do Some Dancing

Dancing is a super fun way to kill time while jamming out to your favourite tunes! Dancing is not only a super good way to keep in shape. You can also have a mini dancing competition with your partner or your friends for a good laugh. There are several youtube videos available also if you wish to refine your dancing skills so next time you can really kill it on the dance floor!

9. Teach Your Pet Some Tricks

Engaging with our pets is some of the most heartwarming experiences we can have. Teaching our pets the basics is essential for good behaviour, that being said there are several tricks we can teach our furry friends. This not only improves our relationships with our 4 legged fur balls but will increase the likelihood that others will appreciate how cool your pet is and gain them a few extra treats…Win Win!

10. Go To A Cooking Class

Learning to cook is a skill appreciated by all, but you’re the one who will benefit the most from such skills. Learning to cook can be fun, mussy and sometimes even frustrating when you end up burning your hard-worked meal. Cooking can also impress your partner or potential partner and will be sure to gain you some bonus points! Whether Online or locally, taking a cooking class can be a fun way to connect with friends or even make new friends!

Conclusion

There is a plateau of things you can do while bored, while some can be ways to just kill time. There are many activities you can enjoy that are also productive at the same time.