Things To Do Before You Say “I DO”

All married people will tell you that there is life after marriage. You don’t stop chasing your dreams after you say ‘I do’. However, you do have more responsibilities once you are married.

Being with someone you love and care so deeply can change some things in your life. For instance, you won’t be able to go to the bar in the middle of the night without letting your spouse know first. Or, you can’t just spend your monthly salary on the tickets to Asia and live with your parents until payday.

Married people share a lot of things and have common plans for the future. It’s a fantastic new chapter that you should open right after trying these things:

Live alone

Before moving in with your boyfriend, live alone for some time. It will help you to get to know yourself better and gain confidence (you will understand that no matter what you will be OK on your own). Other than that, you will have a chance to decorate the space the way you want and set your own household rules.

Living alone is a life experience, so there is no need to rush. You will have all the time in the world to share a bed with your beloved husband.

Find a true friend

No matter how happily married you are, you should stay in touch with your true friends. Indeed, your partner should become your best friend but spending together 24 hours a day, seven days a week is not healthy. Your life should not revolve around your partner.

It’s important to find real friends before you get married. Let’s be honest, a lot of married people have difficulty getting their social lives back on track. If you don’t want to fall into the same trap, don’t let your friends down when you fall in love.

Spend as much time with them as possible – plan a trip with your girls, go to the strip show such as the one provided by MagicMen, or have spa weekends together. Leaving your spouse for the evening will only benefit your relationship. You will have a chance to restore your energy and get new impressions.

Work on your career

Chasing your dream job is so much easier when you are single. You can focus on your career or try different jobs before finding a fulfilling career path. When you are in a serious relationship, moving to another city for better job opportunities is impossible without putting someone in an awkward position.

You will have to either drag your partner with you to a new city, break up with him, or lose the opportunity. It’s a heartbreaking experience in every case. To avoid this situation of choosing between your spouse and dream job, start working on your career before things get serious in your private life.

Become financially independent

If you want to have a healthy relationship, don’t depend on your spouse emotionally or financially. You should take care of your financial situation before getting married.

Besides having a stable job that allows you to pay your bills, you should also build up an emergency fund. Of course, your spouse should be able to support you in case you get into trouble. But what if your partner needs your financial help? When you get married, you become responsible for another person’s well-being, you want it or not.

Explore your sexuality

To have a fulfilling relationship, you should explore your sexuality. It doesn’t mean you should have one-night stand every Saturday night. As a grown-up woman, you should love your body, know your sexual desires and boundaries in the bedroom. To do so, consider walking around your apartment naked, pleasuring yourself and speaking openly about sex with your current partner.

Try different relationships

Try dating different people before you say ‘I Do’ to one special person. Being with other guys is an experience that can help you appreciate your married life more. Every relationship can teach you valuable lessons and help you to grow as a person and understand what you really want in a partner.

Get to know your future husband’s family

Before you tie the knot, make sure to get to know your partner very well. Spending time with him can’t be enough. If you really want to see your loved one in different situations, get to know his family. It will give you a chance to see how he behaves around his parents and siblings and hear warm stories from his childhood.

Travel with your parents

Once you are married, you will have to take your husband to all your family reunions. But don’t you want to spend more time with your parents and feel like a little girl again? Later on, you will have your own kids and a lot of responsibilities, so travelling with your parents now seems like a good idea!

Spend more time on your own

Find your inner voice and write a bucket list. It will help you to understand where you are going with your life. Before moving in with your boyfriend and getting married, you need to decide how you feel about having kids and what career you want. You are an individual with dreams and plans. Don’t let your partner make important decisions for you – be the boss of your life!