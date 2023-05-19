Things to Consider When Planning Your Proposal

If you’ve decided to make things official and put a ring on it – it’s time to start planning your proposal. Planning a proposal can bring mixed feelings, from excitement to anxiety and stress. It may seem daunting since there are many elements to cover, such as the perfect ring, proposal location, and photography.

The good news is you can reduce your stress by familiarizing yourself with all the factors contributing to a perfect proposal. The perfect proposal should be thoughtful, heartfelt, and personalized, making the occasion memorable and reflecting your relationship with your partner. Consider the following factors to plan the perfect proposal to start a new journey with your significant other.

Consider Your Partner’s Expectations

Planning a surprise proposal can be an exciting chapter in your new life together, but the idea of marriage shouldn’t be a surprise. You and your partner must be on the same page to ensure you are both ready for the next step.

Once you’ve established that it is the right time to pop the question, take the time to learn about your partner’s expectations and preferences. Do they prefer grand gestures, or intimate moments? Are they the type of person who likes public displays of affection, or do they prefer a more private setting? Knowing your partner’s preferences can help you plan a proposal that meets (and exceeds) their expectations.

Choose a Meaningful Location

The location where you propose can affect how you and your partner remember the special day. Choosing a meaningful site that holds value in both of your lives is important. It could be the restaurant you had your first date or a surprise flight to a location you both planned to visit together. Your location choice ultimately depends on your connection with your partner and your budget.

Other factors to consider when choosing a location are the space capacity and the weather. For example, if you intend to include close friends and family in the proposal, planning something in a small restaurant might be challenging. On the other hand, if you want to plan an outdoor proposal, consider the weather, as you cannot enjoy a special moment if there is a thunderstorm or heavy snow.

Give Yourself Time to Create the Ring

Your proposal will likely last a few minutes, but the ring you choose will be with your partner forever. This is why giving yourself enough time to create your partner’s dream ring is essential.

If you need help determining what type of ring your partner prefers, take the time to slowly figure out their preferences. The way you approach this depends on your engagement plans. Does your partner know you will propose soon, or do you want to keep it a complete surprise? Although many couples preferred a surprise engagement in the past, according to Brides magazine,”62 percent of couples now go engagement ring shopping together.”

If you are okay with letting your partner know you will propose soon, asking them directly what type of ring they want can be helpful. This involves learning what gemstone, setting, and band they prefer.

Once you’ve determined your partner’s ring preferences, visit a reputable custom jeweller like Alexis Gallery to explore your options. Creating your partner’s dream ring will be simpler when you know their preferred elements. Their streamlined team of jewellers have extensive knowledge of geology, allowing them to guide you through the process, allowing you to make an informed decision.

If you want to order the ring without letting your partner know, consider speaking to their friends and families, browsing their Pinterest or social media accounts for reference, or observing their daily jewelry to understand their preferences.

Hire a Photographer to Capture the Moment

There is no better feeling than mentally capturing a special moment like your proposal, but pictures of the moment help you capture the memory for many years. Hiring a photographer for your proposal will ensure every moment, emotion, and facial expression is captured to help you and your loved one mark the special day.

A professional photographer has the knowledge, equipment, and experience to capture high-quality photos that can be treasured for a lifetime. They can use their expertise to capture the perfect lighting, angle, and composition to make your photos look stunning.

Your proposal photos will also allow you to share the moment with your loved ones who weren’t present during the proposal. You can share the images on social media, send them to family and friends, or even use them for save-the-date cards for your wedding.

Keep it Personal & Intimate

Consider planning a personal and intimate proposal to mark the special moment in your life that marks the beginning of your journey toward marriage. It’s a moment that will be remembered for a lifetime, and you and your partner will likely want close friends and families present to cherish the moment for years to come.

An intimate proposal allows for a more genuine and heartfelt expression of love and commitment. It creates a space where both partners can feel comfortable and vulnerable and express their true feelings for one another. However, if you and your partner prefer inviting more friends and families to celebrate the special moment with you, there is no right or wrong when determining the number of guests for a proposal. But keep the location in mind if you have an extensive guest list, and consider the differences between a private and public proposal when finalizing the plan.

Have a Backup Plan

No matter how much thought you put into a plan, some things are unpredictable, so it’s important to have a backup plan to reduce stress and ensure your proposal happens the day you planned. For example, if you plan to propose outdoors, but the weather suddenly changes at the last minute, it’s important that you have a backup location in mind where you can easily set up your proposal idea and propose on the planned day.

Many other unforeseen issues can occur, making it challenging to maintain your original plan. For instance, what do you do if you hire a musician who’s running late? What if your significant other changes the plan since they don’t know you will be proposing? It’s important to prepare yourself with a backup plan in case anything goes wrong, as it will help you feel more confident, reduce stress, and ensure that the moment is special and memorable.