Things That Can Help You Become Better Gamer

Gaming as a profession is becoming more and more viable nowadays. The video gaming industry is worth so much money, over $93 billion as of the start of 2019.

With the success of games such as Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Starcraft, Rainbow Six Siege, and many others, the esports industry is going to be even bigger in the future.

That opens the door for gamers to go pro. But being a pro requires you to be very good, and we are going to tell you the things that can help you become even better.

So without further ado, let’s get started into our list starting with:

1. Analyze Your Gameplay

This might sound boring at first, but every pro does it. Same as any sports science, analyzing your gameplay is the most helpful thing you can do to yourself. By analyzing past gameplays, you are effectively spotting your errors and will be trying not to make those same mistakes again. If you want to get better, you have to put an end to your mistakes. And the best way to do it is to point them out by analyzing gameplay footage.

2. Gaming Gear

Keyboards, mouses, mousepads, wrist warmers, monitors, they are all important. Gaming gear is very important when it comes to better and easier gameplay. Having the right gear is crucial and it can be the difference between a victory and a loss. However, we’re going to talk about another type of gear in this section. We’ve all seen how AI assistants are helping people with choirs on a daily basis. Well, we’ll have you know that Fridai is one such voice assistant designed for gamers and their needs.

With excellent voice understanding capabilities, Fridai is the future of gaming by providing you with a truly personalized through every session. Available on both PC and smartphone, Fridai is the future of gaming assistance because all you have to do is simply say the word.

3. Communication Skills and Team Play

Most video games are team-based multiplayer MMOS, MOBAS, or FPS. This means that you will have to work together will multiple people in order to achieve victory. To achieve that, however, you would need to have excellent communications and teamwork skills. But that’s not easy, as oftentimes we’re paired with people who cannot be managed in-game.

So for us to win every single game, we must have excellent teamwork and communications skills in order to manage the rest of the team towards a victory. Communication also means that you have to know the jargon in each game. For example, jargons can be hex, voodoo, heal, stun, mana, push, rush, etc.

4. Gamin Chairs

A lot of people are skeptical when it comes to gaming chairs and becoming a better gamer. But all we say about it is that they have no idea what they’re talking about. Gaming chairs gives us comfort during our gaming sessions; a vital component that oftentimes results in victory. If you want to feel comfortable while gaming, you will most definitely need a gaming chair. Of course, gaming chairs come in all shapes, sizes, and prices, so finding the right one for your needs depends on multiple factors.