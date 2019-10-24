These Gluten Free Wings are the Perfect Party Snack

Wings: not only a classic bar snack, they have long been a party favourite among people who want something tasty to munch on while watching the big game, chatting with neighbours at a housewarming party, or simply catching up with old friends. But given that most recipes for wings call for flour-based batters and rich sauces, does that mean people embracing a low carb or gluten-free lifestyle have to give them up?

Fortunately, going gluten free or keto doesn't mean giving up on this classic snack. Better yet, with this recipe, you can make great-tasting wings without having to buy a bunch of fancy gluten substitutes.

Want to see how it’s done? Keep reading for more details.

Preparing the Wings

As with any other meat, the key to getting the most out of your wings lies in the preparation. Before you do anything else, you should completely defrost and dry the wings, so they’ll be perfectly primed for the dry rub.Once they are ready, preheat your oven to 450 degrees and lightly grease a baking sheet.Next, combine the following ingredients in a medium-sized bowl for the rub (this rub is designed for three pounds of wings, so adjust as needed):

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

Place the wings in a large Ziploc bag, add the rub, and shake the bag around until all are thoroughly coated.

Cooking

Place them on a greased baking sheet, and slide them into the oven. Cook them on one side for half an hour, then flip them over and cook for twenty minutes on the reverse side. If you want extra-crispy wings, leave them in until they are thoroughly browned. Once they are done, remove them from the oven and let cool. Melt three tablespoons of butter on the stovetop, and stir in one cup of vinegar-style red hot sauce (or a comparable quantity of your favourite hot sauce — stronger sauces can be diluted with water to achieve the appropriate consistency).

Serving

When the sauce is thoroughly mixed, put the wings in a large baking bowl and pour the sauce over. Toss to coat the wings thoroughly.

You can opt to serve the wings with a blue cheese crumble, or you can put out a variety of dipping sauces (this low carb dipping sauce goes particularly well with wings). They’ll be sure to disappear in no time!

With more and more people opting to reduce their carb intake, or cut gluten and carbs out of their diet altogether, it can be difficult to find snacks that everyone can dig into.

This easy gluten free wing recipe makes entertaining easy, with minimal prep time and maximal payoff in a dish that is delicious, healthy, and enjoyable by all.