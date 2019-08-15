These are the 7 Most Comfortable and Best Office Chairs Under $300

However nice and modern your home or work office, or even a gaming room, you cannot achieve much if you are not comfortable. Without the right office chair, you will not feel cozy and at home, meaning the work you are doing or the fun you are having will be limited. With that in mind, we will go over the best office chairs you can find for a price under $300.

Sieges Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

This chair has an adjustable height of the headrest and offers back support, armrest, and backrest tilt. Lumbar support will eliminate the stress, while its mesh design is there to keep the airflow constantly flowing and making you free of sweat. The quality of the materials is high, and the chair is suitable for many different heights. Also, it is a budget-friendly option. You cannot go wrong with this ergonomic office chair.

Flash Furniture Hercules Series chair

This chair is rather comfortable to sit in, and it feels like a couch thanks to the overall feel and soft cushioning. It has adjustable parts, and the seat is wide, as is the back, while the chair supports up to 400lbs. It is perfect for larger body frames. The only drawback is the lack of headrest, so taller people may need to look elsewhere. For kids, however, it is perfect as it will serve them for many years while they grow.

Ewin Champion Series Ergonomic Computer Office Chair

First of all, we should mention that this chair looks like a racing car driver seat, which is a popular design for gaming chairs. It is quite tall, and it has adjustable back support and two pillows, one at the headrest and another for lower back support and comfort. The back can be reclined all the way down, so you can be lying like in a bed. There are multiple colors to choose from and fit in with the overall design of your room. This is a sturdy chair with no wobbles, the wheels roll easily, and it is covered in premium PU leather.

HON Wave Big and Tall Executive Chair

This all-black office chair is designed with extra cushioning that will keep you very comfortable at all times. It has adjustable armrests, recline, and lower back support. Such a classy and basic design fits in well in any office space or behind a personal desk. Any space will look more professional with such a chair. The quality is strong, and it will last for years. Similarly to number two on the list, the lack of headrest might be a problem for taller people.

Space Seating Breathable Mesh Managers Chair

The next chair we have for you has lumbar support, adaptable headrest, and armrests. The back is made out of breathable mesh design, while the seat has thick padding. This office chair is among the best when it comes to ergonomic chairs under $300, and therefore perfect for people with back issues and pain. It is extremely comfortable, but it may be overlooked by those who want a more professional look.

Serta Executive Office Chair

This is a very cool and modern looking office chair, fit for an executive, as its name suggests. It has deeply layered pillows for overall comfort and a serene experience while working. The armrests are also padded with cushions, which is very rare in office chairs. While most other chairs are black, this one is dark grey and silver, which will give a wholly different look to your office space. It is very hard to find something bad with this amazing office chair.

DXRacer Racing Series DOH/RW106/NW

This brand is among the best and most popular when it comes to gaming chairs. It comes with lumbar and headrest cushions, and many different colors are available. As we mentioned earlier, these chairs sport a racing car design. It is made from a strong and breathable mesh, and you get a lifetime warranty on the frame parts. DXRacer manufactures their chairs under strict quality standards with hardcore gamers in mind, meaning the comfort is on the highest level. This cool chair will make your office or gaming room look so much better.