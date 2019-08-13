These are the 6 Best Cordless Vacuums

Doing house chores is always boring and unpleasant, so we need all the extra help we can get to make them more enjoyable. Vacuuming your home can be tiresome, and even though you end up with a clean and dust-free home, many people simply cannot make themselves get up and do it. This is where modern technology comes in, and where it brings us cordless vacuum cleaners. These appliances have taken the world by storm, and they are more and more common in households around the globe. They are much easier to carry, use, and store, while you also save a lot of time while using them. As their name suggests, their biggest advantage is the lack of a cable and a cord, meaning there is no plugging and unplugging in each room all the time, and stepping over the cable. They also look very modern and neat and are a genuine pleasure to work with. The only downside is their price, as they are still quite expensive. In this article, we will go over 6 of the best cordless vacuum cleaners available today.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

This vacuum cleaner has so far been the pinnacle of cordless technology in housekeeping. The company struck gold, and they are so proud of their accomplishment and sure in its features, that they have stopped producing regular old corded vacuums! Their Cyclone V10 Absolute is not only the best cordless model but among the best vacuums in general.

First of all, let us talk about the motor. It is 20% lighter and 20% more powerful than the motor inside the older Dyson V8 vacuum, and at full speed, it operates at 125,000rpm. This speed means that the suction power rivals the best plugin vacuums. The battery will last you around 60 minutes, meaning you can clean most houses on one full charge.

The V10 Absolute has all of the necessary tools inside the box you get. The best among them include the motorized heads for carpets and hard floors. Different surfaces like carpets, tiles, and wooden floors are no match for this vacuum, as it will pick up all the mess, including pet hair tests. Furthermore, thanks to the handheld body, you can clean everything, from your car to curtains and sofas. This is what the future of vacuum cleaners looks like.

Dyson V11 Absolute

The previous entry on the list is arguably the best cordless vacuum so far, it is the last year model. This year, Dyson released a new one, called the Dyson V11 Absolute. Although very similar to the V10, it has several improvements.

Perhaps the biggest change is that the screen is on the back of this vacuum. For some, this might be strange, but in reality, it is a fresh design and quite useful. Also, it does not only have a set of LED lights that roughly indicate the remaining battery life. The V11 actually shows you the remaining minutes, a far more precise method. Also on the display is the power mode you are currently using, Eco, Medium or Burst, and the screen will also show you a potential solution if your vacuum encounters a problem.

The power of the V11 has also been slightly increased when compared to the previous model. The batter is also a bit larger now and can give you an hour of cleaning with any motorized head. The V10 only gave you an hour without these powered tools. Regarding the heads, you now also get the High Torque brush head that can send feedback and adjust the power instantly if need be, when you move from one surface to another. For example, you will get more suction on a carpet, and a much gentler suction on harder floors like tiles and wood. It is needless to say that it will suck up any mess you have.

Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB

Here is another famous brand that knows its way around vacuum cleaners. Bosch has also entered the market of wireless vacuum cleaners, and their Athlet BCH625KTGB is actually their first attempt. Safe to say, they nailed it immediately, and this is a pretty good cordless vacuum.

First of all, battery life is the best feature it has. On the highest power setting, it lasts 12 minutes, which is a lot longer than the competition. On the lowest setting, it will give you around an hour of cleaning time. With this much flexibility, you will be able to clean any kind of home.

To compare to the other brands, it is definitely not as good as the Dyson brand, it is similar to Vax, but it is better than Gtech. Like most of the other cordless vacuum cleaners, it experiences some struggles up to the edges, and it does a medium job with the pet hair. Still, it is more than a decent vacuum, easy to handle and move around, and nice to work with. The shoulder strap system could also be slightly better.

Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal

The second and the last Bosch cordless vacuum on the list is the BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal. This is a good and well-balanced cordless vacuum that is the best option as an entry-level model for the people new to these new vacuums. With it, you get the Athlet amazing battery life of 60 minutes on the lowest setting and an all-new ProAnimal brush bar that is meant to tackle pet hairs. Last but not least, you also get an upholstery brush for de-fluffing your sofas and pet beds.

The cleaning performance is also good without the clever arsenal of different tools, which includes a solid hard-floor tool, a second brush bar with shorter and stiffer bristles, made to rid you from that awkward pet fluff. The main handle can be changed for a shorter one, after which it resembles a portable vacuum great for weird corners. Worth mentioning here is that all of these features are very low-maintenance.

To finish off, we will say that the SensorBagless technology pays attention to the dust in the bin, as well as the state of the washable filter. It will notify you when you have to empty the bin or clean the filter, both through LED lights.

Gtech AirRam mk2

Here is another different brand that makes good cordless vacuum cleaners. The Gtech company introduced their AirRam which became very popular, and it is one of the earliest cordless vacuums made. However, this is not a traditional vacuum cleaner, as there is a suction fan and a powerful brush bar that pulls in the dirt. Therefore, there is not really a vacuum feature and no suck-down effect. The dust is compacted into two small bales, very easy to empty and clean.

This vacuum is great for regular cleaning, and it is lightweight and easy to more and use. Those who struggle with larger and heavier vacuums due to an injury or a bad back will have a breeze using this one. In addition, thanks to the low-profile design, it easily gets under furniture.

The run time of this vacuum is around 40 minutes, good enough to clean your entire home. However, the biggest downside is that it lacks any additional heads and tools. This means you will need additional cleaning tools and supplies for things like stairs, edges, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Vax Blade 2 Max

The last vacuum in this article is by the Vax brand. Their Blade 2 Max is a vacuum three times more powerful than any of their older battery-powered cleaners. It is a great all-round cleaner and it is more than capable of staying on for around 45 minutes on low power, enough for most average homes with multiple rooms.

The main stick of this vacuum cleaner has a motorized brush that can easily deal with a wide range of different surfaces. Also, it has a very handy that serves to highlight any dirt that could be harder to spot. There is also a crevice tool and a brush as a part of the package, and that is it. There are however more tools to add and use, but you will have to pay extra for those. We will say that they are worth the extra buck because they will make your life easier, especially on stairs and with stains.

Overall, it is easy to use and operate the vacuum. There is a simple button to turn it on, and the pistol grip is non present more comfort and less pressure. The wall mount sadly does not charge, but you, of course, get a separate power adaptor. Basically, this is a good entry-level cordless vacuum cleaner that does the job, and you should definitely get those extra tools for more power and suction.