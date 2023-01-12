Best Thermal Shipping Label Printer In 2023 – Buying Guide

When it comes to shipping packages, having a reliable and efficient thermal label printer is highly important. These printers use a special method of transferring. More precisely, with the heat they are transfering ink onto the label. This results in clear, crisp text and barcodes. Thermal label printers are also incredibly fast, which is a unique feature that makes them a great choice for businesses that need to print a high volume of labels.

With so many options on the market, choosing the right thermal shipping label printer for your business can be overwhelming and challenging. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best thermal shipping label printers for 2023, along with a buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

Zebra GX420t

This printer is a great choice for small to medium-sized businesses. It comes with a fast feature. More precisely, the print speed is up to 4 inches per second, and best of all is the fact that it can handle a variety of label sizes. This includes 4 x 6-inch shipping labels as well. The GX420t also has a built-in Ethernet port, which will provide you to easily connect to a network.

Dymo LabelWriter 4XL

The Dymo LabelWriter 4XL is a great option for businesses that need to print a high volume of labels. In other words, this can be suitable for business owners that have larger companies and organizations. It can print up to 4 inches wide and best of all, it has a print speed of up to 4.16 inches per second. The 4XL is also very compact which means that it can easily fit on a desk or countertop.

Brother QL-700

The Brother QL-700 is a compact and lightweight thermal label printer that’s perfect for small businesses and home offices.When it comes to the printing size, it can print up to 2.4 inches wide. Additionally, the speed of this print is up to 93 labels per minute which is quite good. The QL-700 also has a built-in cutter that makes it convinient to cut your labels to the perfect size.

Epson TM-C3500

The Epson TM-C3500 is a high-performance thermal label printer that’s designed for industrial use primarily. It can print up to 4 inches wide and when it comes to its speed, it goes up to 4 inches per second. The TM-C3500 also has a high-capacity ink cartridge, which can print up to 6,000 4 x 6-inch labels before needing to be replaced.

Fujitsu DL3700 Pro

The Fujitsu DL3700 Pro is a high-performance thermal label printer that’s ideal for large-scale industrial operations. It can print up to 4.1 inches wide and has a print speed of up to 6 inches per second. The DL3700 Pro also has a built-in cutter that makes it easy to cut your labels to the perfect size.

When you’re choosing a thermal label printer, there are a few important factors to consider

Print Speed

How many labels do you need to print per minute? If you’re a small business, a print speed of 4 inches per second might be sufficient. But if you’re a large-scale business, you’ll want a printer that can handle a high volume of labels.

Print Width

How wide do you need your labels to be? If you’re only printing small shipping labels, a printer that can print up to 2.4 inches wide might be sufficient. But if you’re printing large warehouse labels, you’ll want a printer that can handle a wider label.

Type of connection

How will you connect the printer to your computer or network? Some printers have built-in Ethernet ports, which make them easy to connect to a network. Others may have USB or serial ports, which allow you to connect directly to a computer. Connectivity is an important feature to consider because it will affect how easily you can print your labels. If you need to print labels from multiple computers or locations, a printer with Ethernet connectivity would be ideal.

The lifespan

How durable does the printer need to be? If you’re using the printer in a warehouse or other harsh industrial environment, you’ll want a printer that’s built to withstand the elements. Look for features like dust and water resistance.

Media Handling

Does the printer support the type of labels you need to print? Consider the size and thickness of the labels you’ll be using, as well as the type of adhesive (permanent or removable) to make sure the printer can handle it.

The price

Of course, the cost is always an important consideration when making a purchase. It’s important to weigh the cost of the printer against its features and capabilities to ensure that you’re getting the best value for your money.

Benefits to buying a thermal shipping label printer for your business

They are high-quality prints

Thermal label printers use heat to transfer ink onto the label as we mentioned, resulting in clear text and barcodes. This ensures that your labels will be legible and easy to scan, which is important for ensuring that your packages reach their destinations on time and without issues.

They come with great speed

Thermal label printers are fast, making them a great choice for businesses that need to print a high volume of labels. This can save you time and help increase the efficiency of your shipping process.

You will be surprised how durable they are

Many thermal label printers are built to withstand harsh industrial environments. They are often dust and water-resistant, which means they can stand up to the rigors of a warehouse or shipping facility.

Low maintenance factor

Thermal printers do not have any ink or toner cartridges, they use heat to transfer the ink. This means there’s no need to replace expensive cartridges, which can be cost-effective in the long run

Wide label compatibility

Many thermal label printers can handle a wide variety of label sizes and materials, including paper, synthetic, and thermal transfer labels. This allows you to use the printer for different types of labeling and printing, such as shipping labels, warehouse labels, and more.

Better Barcode and QR code Scans

Thermal printing produces high-quality and dense black-and-white images that can easily be scanned by barcode and QR code scanners. This is important for package tracking and inventory management in warehouse operations.

Connectivity feature

Many thermal label printers come with built-in Ethernet ports, which make it easy to connect to a network, allowing you to print labels from multiple computers or locations.