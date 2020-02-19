The World’s Hottest Men According to Plastic Surgeon

Actor Robert Pattinson, 33, has been tagged as the world hottest man according to leading plastic surgeon’s beauty formula.

English state of the art plastic surgeon, Julian De Silva claims that by applying The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Greek mathematical equation, he can measure whether and how beautiful we are.

Facial mapping techniques were used on celebs such as Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, and Henry Cavill and Idris Elba.

The length and width of the face are measured and then divided. Closer the result is to 1.618 (Phi) more perfect we are.

Measurements from the forehead hairline to the space between the eyes and from the tip of the nose to the bottom of the chin have to be taken into account.

Equal numbers equal perfection. With 92.15 percent, the closest to perfection is Pattison’s face.

Superman, Henri Cavill comes second, and the mighty Achilles, Brad Pitt, comes forth after Bradley Cooper.

According to the same formula, the model Bella Hadid won the first place, with 94.23 percent leaving behind Beyonce, Amber Heard, and Ariana Grande.