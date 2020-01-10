The Various Ways to Take CBD with Kushy Punch

Chances are that you’ve heard of CBD or cannabidiol, but do you know all the benefits that it can provide and the different options you have to consume it? According to a Consumer Reports survey in 2019, as many as 64 million Americans have tried CBD and one in seven use it everyday for its exceptional health benefits. But what methods are available for CBD consumption and use, and which one is right for you?

What Is CBD?

To begin with, you need a good understanding of what CBD is. While many are familiar with THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, when it comes to cannabis, CBD is the second most common cannabinoid found in marijuana. And CBD is also found in the hemp plant, a cousin of marijuana. The biggest difference between CBD and THC is that CBD does not affect cognitive behavior. In other words, CBD does not produce a “high.”

Like the cannabinoids THC and CBD, your body produces natural cannabinoids, known as endocannabinoids. These natural cannabinoids help maintain normal body processes like immune system function, metabolism, appetite and sleep regulation. Your body’s endocannabinoid system contains two main cannabinoid receptors: C1 and C2.

THC binds to the C1 receptors found in the central nervous system, resulting in cognitive changes. CBD does not bind to either receptor but works by inhibiting fatty acid amide hydroxylase (FAAH). By reducing this enzyme in the body, CBD produces natural analgesic, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory benefits in the body.

How Can CBD Benefit You?

The previous illegal status of CBD and THC has limited researchers in fully exploring the health benefits of these products. The legalization of CBD in 2018 has opened the door for more in-depth medical research, so people are discovering the many benefits that CBD has to offer. These include:

Seizure Disorders : Probably the most studied condition regarding CBD treatment is epilepsy. A 2018 study in Frontiers in Neurology showed that the use of CBD could reduce or even control seizures in those with treatment-resistant epilepsy, such as Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

: Probably the most studied condition regarding CBD treatment is epilepsy. A 2018 study in Frontiers in Neurology showed that the use of CBD could reduce or even control seizures in those with treatment-resistant epilepsy, such as Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Anxiety Disorders : A 2015 report in Neurotherapeutics tested the use of CBD in patients with generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorders, social anxiety disorders, and PTSD. They discovered that CBD could reduce anxiety-related behaviors. In addition, the Department of Veterans Affairs is currently funding a clinical trial on the use of CBD when combined with Prolonged Exposure therapy (PE).

: A 2015 report in Neurotherapeutics tested the use of CBD in patients with generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorders, social anxiety disorders, and PTSD. They discovered that CBD could reduce anxiety-related behaviors. In addition, the Department of Veterans Affairs is currently funding a clinical trial on the use of CBD when combined with Prolonged Exposure therapy (PE). Pain and Inflammation: When it comes to pain and inflammation, research shows that how you use CBD can make a difference. A 2016 study in the European Journal of Pain showed that the use of a CBD transdermal application created a greater bioavailability than oral ingestion and reduced the inflammation and pain associated with arthritis.

While these are some of the main benefits associated with CBD, research shows that it may provide additional benefits, including reducing the risk of obesity, aiding in weight management, reducing the risk of diabetes, improving cholesterol levels, reducing cardiac risk, helping with sleep disorders, reducing depression, and aiding in recovery from addiction. You could explore more on the subject on Kushy Punch.

How You Can Take CBD

With so many different CBD products on the market, how are you supposed to know which one is right for you?

Edibles : Edibles are exactly what they sound like. CBD oil extracted from the plant is combined with other ingredients to create a tasty treat that delivers the health benefits that CBD offers. These products are available in a variety of different flavors, offering a much more palatable option for those who do not like the natural taste of CBD. For example, Kushy Punch offers a succulent peach-flavored gummy edible that delivers 20mg of CBD. Simply pop one in your mouth and enjoy the wonderful flavor while you reap the benefits.

: Edibles are exactly what they sound like. CBD oil extracted from the plant is combined with other ingredients to create a tasty treat that delivers the health benefits that CBD offers. These products are available in a variety of different flavors, offering a much more palatable option for those who do not like the natural taste of CBD. For example, Kushy Punch offers a succulent peach-flavored gummy edible that delivers 20mg of CBD. Simply pop one in your mouth and enjoy the wonderful flavor while you reap the benefits. Capsules : CBD capsules or gel caps are great for people seeking a pre-portioned dose that they can add to their daily supplement routine. Simply add a CBD capsule, like Kushy Punch’s CBD Gel Capsules, to your morning or evening supplement routine for a discreet way to add CBD. Many of these capsules also contain added beneficial components. For those with trouble sleeping, for example, there are CBD capsules with added melatonin.

: CBD capsules or gel caps are great for people seeking a pre-portioned dose that they can add to their daily supplement routine. Simply add a CBD capsule, like Kushy Punch’s CBD Gel Capsules, to your morning or evening supplement routine for a discreet way to add CBD. Many of these capsules also contain added beneficial components. For those with trouble sleeping, for example, there are CBD capsules with added melatonin. Tinctures : If you are looking for one of the most efficient and effective methods of CBD consumption, CBD tinctures may be your best option. This mixture comes with a dropper, so you simply tilt your head back and apply a drop under your tongue. This bypasses the stomach and liver, making for a quicker and more direct form of ingestion. When choosing a tincture, the oil makes all the difference. For example, Kushy Punch’s tincture uses a full-spectrum oil that maintains all of the natural benefits and additional cannabinoids found in hemp. Unlike refined oils offered by other companies, this full-spectrum CBD oil offers a wealth of health benefits.

: If you are looking for one of the most efficient and effective methods of CBD consumption, CBD tinctures may be your best option. This mixture comes with a dropper, so you simply tilt your head back and apply a drop under your tongue. This bypasses the stomach and liver, making for a quicker and more direct form of ingestion. When choosing a tincture, the oil makes all the difference. For example, Kushy Punch’s tincture uses a full-spectrum oil that maintains all of the natural benefits and additional cannabinoids found in hemp. Unlike refined oils offered by other companies, this full-spectrum CBD oil offers a wealth of health benefits. Vaping : Vaping is becoming a popular mode of CBD delivery, and it can even help you quit smoking. Vaping CBD offers a high rate of bioavailability at 31 percent and stays in the system for up to 31 hours, according to a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. This means that you reap the benefits for longer. If you are an established vaper, adding CBD is simply a matter of changing out your cartridge. For those looking for a simple solution, Kushy Punch offers an all-in-one disposable vape pen that delivers its quality CBD oil in a convenient system.

: Vaping is becoming a popular mode of CBD delivery, and it can even help you quit smoking. Vaping CBD offers a high rate of bioavailability at 31 percent and stays in the system for up to 31 hours, according to a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. This means that you reap the benefits for longer. If you are an established vaper, adding CBD is simply a matter of changing out your cartridge. For those looking for a simple solution, Kushy Punch offers an all-in-one disposable vape pen that delivers its quality CBD oil in a convenient system. Topical Applications : For those not interested in oral consumption, topical creams and balms are a great way to reap the benefits of CBD, especially for inflammation and pain relief. CBD balm applied topically can also benefit those with dry skin, eczema, acne and may even help reduce the signs of aging.

: For those not interested in oral consumption, topical creams and balms are a great way to reap the benefits of CBD, especially for inflammation and pain relief. CBD balm applied topically can also benefit those with dry skin, eczema, acne and may even help reduce the signs of aging. Pure CBD Oil: Do you like cooking? Would you love to reap the benefits of CBD while enjoying your favorite dinner or dessert? Then CBD oil is a great option. In a syringe-like dispenser, this product dispenses CBD oil directly into your favorite recipe, including your morning latte.

No matter which option you choose, you can enjoy the benefits of CBD your way. If you aren’t sure which method will work best for you, consider giving them all a try.