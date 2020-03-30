The Ultimate Guide To Online Casino Promotions 2020

Online casinos have been entertaining millions of players across the world for years. Lack of land-based venues and a need to relax after a difficult day at work pushed gamblers to choose video slots and table games. At the moment, you can access online casinos on a personal computer, tablet, and smartphone. The only thing needed is to go to casinohex.co.nz or another reliable website, choose a casino, and start playing.

But what are the things you should pay attention to when choosing a gambling operator? Of course, players must consider whether the website is reliable and licensed, how long it has been operating on the market, and whether it is able to protect your personal data.

However, there is one feature that most of the players are looking for before choosing an online casino. We are talking about promotions. And today we’ll give you a brief but comprehensive overview of the bonuses and perks that a reputable gambling site should have on offer.

Casino Promotions Types

There are thousands of online casinos on the internet. Each of them is trying to stand out and to offer players a bigger amount of goodies. This is rather beneficial for players because they are free to choose the most profitable game.

The first and most popular promotion is the Welcome Bonus. It’s given to new players and comes in different shapes:

No deposit bonus. Usually, it consists of cash money that is spent on the game without a need to invest real money. It’s a perfect promotion for those, who want to get familiar with a casino without spending money;

First, second, third, etc. deposit bonuses. This promotion is often called a match bonus and comes as a percentage of the deposit. For example, you can get a 100% match bonus for the first four deposits. Thus, if investing $50, you’ll get an additional $50 on the account;

Free spins. Most welcome bonuses come with free spins. This means that you will be able to play certain pokies for free.

Loyal players are also remembered and are introduced to a VIP program with unique gifts and higher betting and withdrawal limits, tournaments, and regular promotions.

Getting Casino Promotions

There is nothing difficult in getting a promotion. Here is how the whole process looks like step-by-step:

Pick an online casino. Choose a provider on a reputable website and create a personal account;

Log in. If the casino has a no deposit bonus, you just need to sign up and claim the promotion;

Make a deposit. After investing money you’ll be able to claim free spins and match bonuses. If there are additional promotions available, players just need to go to the cashier section and request the feature.

Even if you don’t have any prior experience playing in an online casino, the logic of creating an account and claiming a welcome offer is quite simple. Gambling sites are interested in your money, so the website is usually intuitive and easy to use.

How to Choose a Gambling Site

We understand how difficult it is to choose one of the multiple gambling sites especially considering that all of them can boast outstanding promotions. Thus, we have made a simple checklist of the features that a reputable online casino should have:

It accepts players from the country you are living in; It is licensed and authorized by reputable international organizations and agencies; The provider has a high RTP rate; It has your favourite titles on offer; The website is optimized and user-friendly; It can boast multiple perks and bonuses; The customer support is available 24/7; The casino runs not only on personal computers but also on smartphones and tablets.

If the provider possesses at least six of the above features, you can choose it without any doubts.

The Game Should Always Be Beneficial

Some players are looking solely for entertainment and don’t need promotions, a wide range of offers or even a convenient website. However, they are outnumbered and most gamblers are in a constant search of promotions.

Luckily, there is a huge number of perks both for new and regular players: no deposit and welcome bonuses, free spins, loyalty programs, cashback, tournaments, and even real value gifts. Just pick the one you like and start playing with maximum benefits!