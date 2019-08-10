The Top Shows and Entertainment in Pigeon Forge

Pigeon Forge is often described as “the center of fun in the Smokies.” This town is close to the most popular and frequently visited national park in the country, Great Smoky Mountain National Park. It’s close to Gatlinburg, another popular tourist attraction, and there is plenty to keep you busy. Pigeon Forge has numerous attractions and entertainment, so when you’re planning a vacation, there’s something for everyone.

The following are some of the best shows and entertainment in this East Tennessee town.

The Comedy Barn

According to Vacations Made Easy, The Comedy Barn is great for adults and kids and has been offering shows since its founding in 1995. The Comedy Barn is a family variety and comedy shows, and each show runs for two hours with a combination of comedy, magic, and animals. During the magic portion of the show, there are illusions and a ventriloquist act. The live animal acts include cats, dogs, and pigs. There is also dancing and clogging, which is a mountain tradition. Music includes bluegrass, country and a bit of rock.

The comedy portion of the show is described as family-friendly.

The Smoky Mountain Opry

The Smoky Mountain Opry recently launched their “Come Feel the Music” show. This show includes some of the biggest hits in music history in nearly all genres including Broadway, country and classic rock. The music shows also include special effects like rain, lasers, and fire. Artists’ songs featured in the show include Garth Brooks, Janis Joplin, the Beatles, George Jones, and Stevie Wonder. Intermixed with the entertainment from singers and dancers are aerialists, comedy acts, and juggling.

The Smoky Mountain Opry also hosts a holiday-themed show that’s one of the most popular of its type in the country. Christmas at the Smoky Mountain Opry is an impressive production with singing, dancing, comedy and a live band. There are costumes and special effects, adding to the wow factor.

Soul of Motown

The Soul of Motown Show is at the Grand Majestic Dinner Theater in Pigeon Forge. It’s often ranked as the best Motown show in the country, and it has five stars on Trip Advisor. This show pays tribute to some of the top Motown artists of the era with songs from The Platters, Smoky Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, The Temptations and more. This dinner theater features an all-you-can-eat buffet dinner before the show, and there are beer and other drinks available.

Another show at the Grand Majestic Dinner Theater is called the Hit Parade, featuring dance hits from the 1950s and 60s.

Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Show

The Hatfield and McCoy dinner show tells the story of the legendary feuding families that made history. There’s a lot of comedy, and there is also singing, dancing and stunts. The country-style menu includes items like pulled pork and fried chicken.

Country Tonite

Country Tonite has often been named as one of the best shows in the Smokies, and one of the best live country shows in America. The Country Tonite show has been running in Pigeon Forge for 20 years, and it’s a patriotic-themed show with hits from old to new. The show includes dancing and comedy as well as singing.

The Country Tonite Show is in a theater with 1500 seats and two big screens, and it’s considered a full-scale show and production.

Dolly Parton’s Pirates Voyage Dinner Show

Pirates Voyage is one of the newest dinner shows in Pigeon Forge, and it often sells out. The show started in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and thanks to its popularity, Dolly Parton opened the show in the Smokies near hear Dollywood theme park. During Pirates Voyage, you join Captain Blackbeard and Calico Jack as they look for lost treasure. The show includes a four-course meal, and you can buy pirate-themed drinks and snacks as well.

When you buy tickets, you can choose whether you want to be on the side of the Crimson pirates or the Sapphire pirates. The show includes water and full-sized pirate ships.

Magic Beyond Belief Darren Romeo

Darren Romeo starred in a show called “Siegfried & Roy presents, Darren Romeo” at the Mirage Resort Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Darren has also performed at Caesar’s Palace and the Flamingo Hilton. He performs his magic show at The Smoky Mountain Opry Theater, and he’s won awards for his magic including the Floating Light Bulb Illusion.

Darren’s awards and accolades include Magician of the Year from the Magic Castle, Show of the Year from The Academy of Magical Arts, and more.