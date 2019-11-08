The Top 5 Online Jackpot Games in the World Right Now

If you play a casino game, the number one goals you will have in mind is to win money. That’s a pretty obvious statement, of course, but it throws up more questions when you start to consider how much money you aim to win. A game like blackjack, for example, is one of attrition, where the player aims to build up a series of relatively small wins over a session.

However, over the last decade there has been an explosion in the popularity of progressive jackpot games online. These games have top prizes that would make lottery winners envious, and the trend seems to throw up bigger prizes all the time. The beauty of these games is that the top prizes are awarded randomly, so it is not necessary to bet large amounts to win one. It’s changing the face of the online casino industry. So, we have highlighted the best five examples below:

Mega Moolah

The absolute king among online casino slots, Mega Moolah has been topping the charts for over a decade. Why? Because it has created many new multi-millionaires in that time. In fact, according to this website, the minimum amount for the jackpot will always be $1 million. The largest payout in the game’s history is around 20 times that amount. Even if you don’t hit one of the jackpots, the game is a firm favourite among casino fans, with a lucrative free spins feature among the highlights.

Gladiator Jackpot

Another game that has risen to the top over the years and stayed there, albeit it has been supplemented by a sister game – Gladiator: Road to Rome – that shares the same jackpot. Gladiator is, of course, based on the Oscar-winning epic movie starring Russell Crowe, and has been officially licensed to use material from the film. While it has lots in the way of inventive and lucrative special features, the big jackpot – awarded for matching golden gladiator helms – takes centre stage. One of the greatest ever slots from Playtech.

Age of the Gods

Another masterpiece from Playtech, and the game that has spawned so many sequels that it is easy to lose count. The original game is arguably the best, however. Like Mega Moolah above, Age of the Gods has four progressive jackpots on offer, although they don’t tend to reach the same stratospheric levels. In saying that, Age of the Gods is arguably a much better all-rounder, offering a bit more in terms of special features, graphics and general gameplay.

Mega Fortune

Mega Fortune is perhaps best viewed as NetEnt’s response to Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. These two casino software developers are direct rivals, so it is only fitting that they have rival jackpot games. Mega Fortune also has a jackpot that can reach tens of millions, and there is a really neat free spins feature. The game really plays on the idea of the luxury lifestyle – fast cars, champagne, yachts – and while it is a bit dated, it still remains a classic.

Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven Jackpot

When Playtech approached legendary jockey Frankie Dettori to front a casino game based on his famous day at Ascot back in 1996, no one could have believed how successful it could be. Like the other games on this list, it has remained a popular, and it is easy to see why. A big two-tiered jackpot game is but one part of the attraction, as are the brilliant racing-themed bonus games. Top stuff and fitting for the champion jockey’s legacy.