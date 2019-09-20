The Survival Life – How To Have The Best Outdoor Adventure?

It was long gone the days when people thought that it was the best to live in a big and fancy city. Everything was so fantastic, with so many exciting things to do. But now, when the city becomes busier and more polluted, people want to be back to the wild and have an adventurous life.

So, if you are looking for an adventurous life in the wild, The Survival Life is for you. This site will tell you everything you need to know and prepare for your journey.

What is The Survival Life?

The Survival Life is a site for those who are eager for an exciting adventure in the world of wilderness. It was created by a brave and adventurous man – David Ferraro. This is a must-visit website for those who are eager to start their memorable outdoor journeys and incredible escapades. It provides helpful information from various survival topics like preparedness, self-sufficiency, and survival equipment.No matter who you are, an expert or a newbie, this site will blow your mind with fantastic articles.

About David Ferraro

David Ferraro had a strong thirst for an amazing escape to the least-visit part of the world: the wilderness. That’s why he has been living within the world of nature and use his own experience and knowledge to produce posts about the survival life in the wild on his website – The Survival Life. Through this site, he hopes to inspire people to embark on their outdoor journey and give them essential aid.

What will The Survival Life bring to you?

Are you wondering what you will get when visiting The Survival Life? You’ll get almost everything you have been looking for in six different categories of his site:

DIY (Do It Yourself)

Survival Skills

Hunting

Firearm

Medical Gear Reviews

Let’s go into details about some most profound categories.

Survival Skills

The skills to survive in emergency situations are the best things you will get from The Survival Life. For example, you’ll know how to knock out someone without causing terrible pain such as punching in the jaw, punching in the temple. All the instructions are clear and concise so that you can easily practice them at home and prepare for unwanted situations.

You will also know what to bring and how to choose the most suitable one for your outdoor adventure. For instance, it is necessary to have a hydration pack for your adventure. So how to get the right one that suits your purpose? The Survival Life reveals the top hydration packs in the market and their pros and cons. So that you can make your decision more easily.

Hunting

Hunting is the category you need to check out for a successful hunting trip. Do you know why? That’s because The Survival Life provides helpful hunting guides for every eager hunter, especially for the beginners. Once going through these guides, you will know more about the habits and food of animals like deer and elk. By understanding their habits, you can know when is the best time to knock them out with one single shoot.

Besides, you will know how to choose the right hunting gear such as bow and arrow. Also, you will receive clear and detailed instructions on how to use your gears more effectively.

DIY (Do It Yourself)

You need to be self-sufficient to survive in the wild. So, how can you do that? Let’s check out the DIY category, and you will know some useful tricks to survive. For example, you will learn how to make exploding targets. It is super easy to make some from a bunch of easy-to-find objects like an empty water bottle, a one-and-a-half-inch steel end cap, a drill, and a bike pump. Find these things and follow The Survival Life’s step-by-step instructions to make these exploding targets within minutes.

Moreover, you will know how to preserve and cook wild meat with a few secret ingredients. You will be impressed by the taste of the finished meal when following The Survival Life‘s cooking guides.

Gear Reviews

To have a fantastic journey, you need to have the right equipment. So how can you get the suitable ones for your journey? By checking out the Gear Reviews. In this category, The Survival Life will introduce you to various gears for different purposes as well as telling you where to buy them.

Wrapping Up

In short, The Survival Life is undoubtedly the best website to visit if you are eager for an adventure in the world of wilderness. All the articles will be updated regularly so you can get more and more information for a better journey in the shortest time.