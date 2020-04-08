Crowley Police Won’t Be Using “The Purge” Siren For Curfew Anymore

Police who used a siren to signal that residents must stay in their homes say they had no idea the noise they used was associated with the film “The Purge”. A curfew was put in place from 9pm to 6am. Police warned those in Acadia Parish that a siren would be sounded to alert them that they were no longer allowed to leave their homes at 9pm.

The series of films celebrate a fictional annual holiday known as the purge, in which, for a 12 hour period, all crimes become legal – including murder.

After receiving a ‘mixed reaction’ to the alarm Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said that he doesn’t plan on using any type of siren moving forward.