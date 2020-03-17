The Perfect Spring-Cleaning Guide for Your Business 2020

Winter is coming to a close yet again; this means that you can expect the warm weather and high temperatures to arrive shortly.

Because of this, many people are starting to get ready for their annual spring-cleaning session. Spring-cleaning is an essential task, especially for business owners. Spring-cleaning gives you the opportunity to:

Improve the appearance of your business

Keep essential items organized

Ensure that everything is in working condition

However, spring cleaning is a big task — if you don’t know where to start, or could use some pointers, then feel free to make use of the tips mentioned below:

Clean, Clean, Clean!

They don’t call it “spring-cleaning” for nothing. You and your employees should take the time to clean the interior of your business thoroughly. Not only will this make the space look better, but it will also feel more comfortable and welcoming.

For starters, you and your employees should clean out your personal spaces. This can take quite some time, depending on the size of each workspace.

Some essential tasks that need to be taken care of include:

Wiping down computer screens

Removing debris from keyboards

Cleaning doorknobs

Clearing out old documents or garbage

Once you and your employees have dealt with your personal workspaces, you can move onto shared spaces, like break rooms and kitchens. During this stage of the cleaning process, you and your team should focus on:

Cleaning appliances

Scrubbing countertops

Replacing dead or dying lightbulbs

Additionally, it would be best if you took the time to vacuum the carpets/mop the floors of your business. If you and your employees don’t have the time to do this yourselves, you can hire a professional floor cleaning service to take care of the job for you.

Update and Clean the Exterior

While spring-cleaning, many business owners tend to focus on the interior of their businesses. However, it’s important to remember that the exterior of your business is just as important.

Having a clean, modern exterior makes your business look more approachable and attractive. If you want to attract more customers this spring, be sure to remember to clean and maintain the following parts of your business’ exterior:

Entraceway

The entranceway is generally the first thing that potential customers see when they approach your business. If you don’t have a clean, inviting entrance, your prospective customers may feel less inclined to visit your establishment.

If you don’t want this to happen, you should try the following tips:

Keep the entrance swept and free of litter

Update signage

Plant flowers or shrubbery (when the weather is consistently warm)

Furthermore, it would be best if you also took the time to give your windows a thorough clean. Doing this will make it easier for customers to take a peek into your space and do some window shopping.

Roofing System

A commercial roofing system is a vital (and often overlooked) aspect of any brick-and-mortar business.

Having a well-maintained roofing system ensures that your products and employees are protected from the elements. A high-quality roof can also trap in a substantial amount of warm and cool air (depending on your preferences), which can help your team stay comfortable.

However, over the cold winter months, it’s not uncommon for even the best types of commercial roofing systems to get damaged. Failing to deal with this damage can lead to a severe leak, which can cause thousands of dollars’ worth of internal and external damage.

In some cases, you may even have to close your business for a short period. This means that you’ll have to miss out on a significant chunk of potential income.

Unless you or one of your team members has prior roofing experience, you may have trouble spotting minor roof damage. This is because a lot of the damage can happen below the surface of the roof.

If you want to ensure that your roof is in proper working condition, then you should call on a professional roofing company, like the team at Metro Roofing. Working with a professional and experienced roofing company will ensure that even the hardest-to-spot issues get identified and resolved.

Additionally, it would be best if you looked for commercial roofing contractors that deal with rooftop mechanical systems, like HVAC units and exhaust pipes. Doing this will save you time and effort, as you won’t have to call an additional team of contractors to inspect your units.

Walls

Over time, the walls of your business can become gritty and dirty. This is generally caused by built-up dust and debris.

To improve the appearance of your business, you should take the time to clean your walls. The easiest way to do this is by using a pressure washer. These pieces of equipment are quite powerful, so make sure that you have it set to the correct pressure setting.

If you don’t have a pressure washer on hand, you can hire a professional wall cleaning service. This will make your walls look better than the day they were built!

Organize and Restock Essentials

Every business owner worth his or her salt knows that an organized workspace is an efficient workspace.

Having an organized workspace allows you and your team to access items and equipment quickly. This will cut down on wasted time and help your employees stay on track.

If you don’t know where to start, you should begin by removing any expired or almost empty items from the break room. Not only will this make things look cleaner, but it will also cut down the risk of rodents or other pests.

While you’re working on the break room, you should take the time to replace any cracked or damaged mugs. As a treat for your team, you may want to replace them with custom-branded mugs. This can be a great morale booster and helps improve brand consistency.

Finally, you’ll want to restock any cleaning and hygienic products that your team uses. Some common examples include:

Paper towel

Hand soap/hand sanitizer

Toilet paper

Tissue paper

Before spring comes into full effect, you should take the time to reinvigorate your business by using the spring-cleaning tips listed above.