Casinos have always been very popular, but online casinos appeared in the mid-1990s. Since then, they have achieved a huge success and have become a multi-billion-dollar industry. People seem to love online casinos, such as Mr.Bet, mainly because it is exciting, fun and includes the adrenaline of taking risks. Moreover, gambling from the comfort of your home comes with plenty of advantages and provides easy access to entertainment. However, besides having fun, there is also a lure of getting rich, just like playing in a land-based casino. Here are the most popular types of online casino games you should know about.

Poker

This is a card game, and it’s based on a five-card hand. The hands in poker are from lowest to highest. So, the order of hands is a high card, pair, two pair, three of a kind, straight, flush, full house, four of a kind, straight flush, and royal flush. Thus, the player who has the best hand wins. The most popular poker game is Texas Hold’em, which have been considered the most popular online game in the last decade. In fact, there are even TV channels dedicated to this sport.

Slots

Slot machines feature a wide range of games you can access online. Online slot machines work just like in the real world. Hence, you have to place a bet and pull a virtual lever, and a number of drums spin around. When they finish spinning, the images line up, and the different configurations of images result in different prize payouts. So, you get paid based on the pattern of symbols. The best thing about playing slots online is that the jackpots are incredibly high, and there are new bonus features.

Roulette

This is another very popular online game which is known as the King of Casino Games. This game is based on pure chance where players place chips on the table to wager them. The table features numbers 0-36 and 00 and additional betting for even-odd, red-black, low 18-high 18, low/middle/high 12 and for the first/second/third columns. Thus, the dealer spins the wheel clockwise and rolls a ball counter-clockwise. The ball lands in a numbered slot on the wheel and every bet that corresponds with the number wins.

Bingo

This is a classic and simple gambling game where players mark spots on their cards that match the spots called out. So, the numbers are drawn at random until a player is able to cross off a line or pattern of numbers which appear on the screen. The pattern can be vertical, horizontal, diagonal, or another pre-determined shape or pattern. Thus, you have to purchase a bingo card, or a few bingo cards if you want to have more chances and wait for the numbers to appear on the screen. There is a possibility for you to mark the card yourself, or it can be marked automatically.

Blackjack

This is another very well-liked card game which is played between the dealer (the house) and the player. So, the dealer deals out two cards to each player and keeps two cards, one face up and one face down. The players take turns trying to get as close as they can to 21. If you want to get a card and end your turn, you are required to call ‘hit’ and ‘double’ if you want to double your bet. Note that all royal cards are worth 10, and the Ace is worth 11 or 1. So, the player who wins gets paid out at 1:1 odd.