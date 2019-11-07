The Most Popular Telugu Movie Songs

Tollywood has had a fantastic year with both movies and movie songs, scoring big hits in the industry these past few years. As we all know, cinema and music go hand in hand in Telugu culture. So to celebrate yet another memorable Telugu cinema year, we bring you the most popular movie songs.

1. Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale – Geetha Govindam

Perhaps the most famous movie song on our list, Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavale was something spectacular. The movie Geetha Govindam received huge praise just for the song! Singer Sid Sriram, one of Telugu’s most notable singers, did a fantastic job in portraying the life out of both lead actors, Vijay Devarkonda and Rahmika, on a positive light. The sons will be a classic and a must-listen for years to come.

2. Daarki Choodu – Krishnarjuna Yuddham

Yet another notable song for the year, Daarki Choodu was a song by folk singer Penchal Das that made him instantly famous. The song was so good that it got immediately into the movie Krishnarjuna Yuddham. Daarki Choodu was an instant hit with Telugu movie song fans because it has a catchy number that will go down in Telugu cinema history. The vocals of Das and his musical prowess in Daarki Chodu will take some time to forget.

3. Rangamma Mangamma – Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam was a movie-hit sensation, but it was Rangamma Mangamma that marked Devi Sri Prasad’s return on the big screen. The song was marked number one for a few weeks on the top music charts, and Naa songs say that its captivating lyrics will be hard to forget. The song comes from the perspective of a woman who simply has had enough of the negative tantrum of the man she loves. The song correctly displays her point of view, and the music video sums up perfectly her situation.

4. Pilaa Raa – RX 100

While RX 100 was predicted to be a huge movie this year, it was Anurag Kulkarni’s hit song Pilaa Raa that takes the icing of the cake. The song was released before the movie, to promote the film, but it got such positive feedback that it reached 151 million views on YouTube! The song has a very humble and feel-good factor to it that everyone needs to listen to it to experience it. The song has also blended in perfectly with the movie visuals and acting.

5. Choosi Chudangane Nacchesave – Chalo

The movie Chalo brilliantly showed viewers the power of love. But it was the lead song, Choosi Chundangane Nacchesave, that cemented this movie into people’s hearts. Because of the perfect melodies of Choosi Chundangane Nacchesave that the movie received such high praise, and the love-at-first-sight vibe to the song made the movie even popular. If you’re a fan of love movies, then Chalo is the movie you need to watch this year. However, if you’re a fan of love songs, then Choosi Chundangane Nacchesave is the song you need to put your head into.