The Most Popular Pop Musicians as we Enter 2020

Since music became an essential part of human life, no music genre has had a greater global impact and popularity than pop music.

The significance went beyond just music and had a much broader influence on society in general.

Spinning the wheel of time

The popularity has been on the rise since the ’60s and the Beatles and many other bands, but they still had more of a rock sound. Pop music came in the forefront in the ’80s, thanks primarily to ‘King and Queen of Pop’ – Michael Jackson and Madonna, whose popularity has not declined to this day, even though Michael Jackson has been dead for a decade.

Although many would say that the first truly global phenomenon is ABBA, which peaked in popularity in the 1970s. This was followed by the 1990s, in which bands such as RHCP, Nirvana, and rap artists had the greatest popularity and pop declined slightly.

The beginning of the new millennium has again brought us huge teen pop stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, J Lo, Beyonce and they have all been brought back to the public eye as global idols to young people in particular.

What happens today?

But today’s pop stars are facing a completely different market than 15 or 30 years ago. Unlike the income from selling a CD album or the revenue from downloading songs from the internet, which only generate revenue once, streaming a specific song generates royalties each time.

As a result, the music industry produces more music than ever before and in order to stay relevant, musicians have to release new songs, videos and even albums as often as possible. The amount of music released globally since the 1960s has grown about seven times. The best example of increasing hyper-production can be seen with one of the biggest stars of today, Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande – True Phenomenon

She has released two albums, several singles, and songs within just a year. And we can certainly expect new ones in 2020. while her previous three albums have been released with almost two years gap in between, so we can notice an increasing trend of publishing often as possible.

Ariana Grande’s profile on Instagram is the second most followed profile after Cristiano Ronaldo, which is one of the best indicators of her popularity today.

It used to be easy to keep track of all the music novelties and listen to them for a long period of time, but nowadays we often miss a lot of things because of the amount we are overwhelmed with every day.

Don’t miss anything and stay up to date by visiting regularly chillout radio, home of most comprehensive and up to date music news.

2020 and Beyond

Let’s see what we will most listen to in 2020, which is just a few weeks ahead. As female performers currently dominate and we have more female than male stars, we will begin with Selena Gomez, because we know the exact release date of her new album. 10th January 2020. so we won’t wait long.

She had already released two singles from the album, leaving fans in ecstasy. “Lose You to Love Me” immediately sat on top of all the charts. Since her fame has not decreased since she was a child star in Disney’s projects, we believe the new album will be among the most heard in 2020.

She is certainly a person to be admired not only for her wide range of talents but also for her courageous fight against a vicious disease. Ever since she was diagnosed with lupus, she has had to have a kidney transplant and many other health problems, but she is not giving up, and hopefully, she will overcome all problems.

Another artist expected to release a new album is Dua Lipa. No one knows the exact date, but we expect in the first quarter of the year because the tour is already scheduled to start in April with a concert in Madrid.

Single was released in early November and it made instant success. “Don’t start now” received universal acclaim from music critics, because of disco sound and her fantastic voice. Not as long on stage as Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, but with her quality and unique songs, she’s easily found her place.

Like Rita Ora, she was of Albanian descent and moved to London as a child, where both grew up and where their successful careers began.

During summer, Taylor Swift released a highly successful album that received three Grammy nominations as well as her previous two albums. So far, she has shown a tendency to release albums less often than her colleagues, which has not affected her popularity, so she may continue in the same trend. In any case, we will continue to listen to “Lover”.

Any guys, perchance?

The biggest star at the beginning of the decade, Justin Bieber has not recorded much in the last three years, and ever since 2016 he has not released a non-duet song. There are no clear announcements of what he plans with his career in 2020, but fans remain hoping that the fourth studio album will finally follow.

One of three singles this year is a collaboration with Ed Sheeren, which has been released on Sheeran’s new album ” No.6 Collaborations Project”. Ed Sheeran must also be mentioned when talking about the world’s most prominent pop musicians.

The latest album has received average reviews, though many appear on it alongside Bieber, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, etc. Despite such rating, the audience liked it and ended up at the top of many world charts. A few days ago, Sheeran was named Artist of the decade.

Parallel to a film career where she made brilliant appearances in the movie “A Star is Born”, Lady Gaga has announced that she is working on her sixth studio album. Long ago was 2016 and her last album “Joanne”, so we are really looking forward to the new one, titled “Adele”.

You may be wondering why we haven’t mentioned some others like Miley Cyrus, Drake, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, etc. But we’ve looked to announce mostly performers who already have plans for 2020 or haven’t recorded for a long time. You will certainly be able to follow all the details and announcements on the aforementioned website, on which we also read the latest info.