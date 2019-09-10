Asking questions is the most constructive way of learning. What’s characteristic of people who are brilliant thinkers is that they never stop asking about everything and that’s their way of gaining deeper insights. However, not every inquiry has an answer and there are many which are so stupid they don’t deserve an answer. You have probably heard of the phrase that ‘there’s no such thing as a stupid question,’ but do you really believe that?!
On the other hand, there are certain questions so brilliant that will keep you up all night and make you doubt everything. So, we decided to look for most mind-blowing questions there are. Some of these questions will make you suspect yourself and spark the plugs in your gray matter. Enjoy these tricky questions and get ready as they will make you scratch your head and think for a moment. Probably the most surprising thing is that some of them actually have an answer.
The Most Mind-Blowing Questions to Beat Your Brains Out
- What language do deaf people think in?
- Why don’t boogers smell like anything?
- If your brain is so active when you sleep, how do you ever get any rest?
- If a cyclops closes his eye momentarily, is it a wink or a blink?
- Why do sleeping pills have warning labels that state: ‘Caution: May Cause Drowsiness?’
- Is it legal for a man to marry his widow’s sister?
- Are teachers allowed to give homework to homeless students?
- Why does milk go bad when it is not refrigerated but stays fresh in a cow that is not refrigerated?
- How many people has the water you just drank been through?
- In the word “scent”, is it the “s” or the “c” that is silent?
- Are eyebrows considered facial hair? And if so, does that mean that almost everyone on Earth has facial hair?
- Why do they call someone “late” if they died early?
- Isn’t it weird that if you rearrange the word “teacher” you get “cheater”?
- Once born, are we living or dying?
- Why don’t woodpeckers get headaches from slamming their faces on trees all day?
- If you have a bowl with six apples and you take away four, how many do you have?
- If we aren’t supposed to have late-night snacks, why is there a light in the fridge?
- Can you cry underwater?
- Are a brain transplant and a body transplant the same thing?
- How was it possible that every single person in an airplane crash died, but two people survived?
- Do you realize that the year 2000 is further away than the year 2030?
- If you pamper a cow, do you get spoiled milk?
- What are you supposed to do when you see an endangered animal eating an endangered plant?
- Isn’t saying something is indescribable, describing it?
- Why is there no pine or apple in pineapple?
- How can something be “new” and “improved”? What was it improving on if it is new?
- If prunes are dried plums, where does prune juice come from?
- If you had only one match and entered a dark room containing an oil lamp, some kindling wood, and a newspaper, which would you light first?
- Why isn’t the caps lock capitalized?
- Do Atheists get insurance for acts of God?
- Isn’t the word “queue” just one letter followed by 4 more silent letters?
- When you are thinking, you hear a voice in your head. But what do people who are born deaf hear?
- Can really small surfers ride microwaves?
- What do you call a woman who knows where her husband is all the time?
- If a vampire bites a zombie, does the zombie become a vampire or the vampire become a zombie?
- Do crabs think fish can fly?
- You know the signs on restaurant doors? No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service? What if someone goes in with No Pants? Would the restaurant still have to serve them?
- Did Adam and Eve have belly buttons?
- If FEDEX and UPS were to merge, would they call it FED UP?
- Does a two-humped camel store more fat than a one-humped camel?
- If you pinch yourself and it hurts, are you too strong or too weak?
- How old are you before it can be said you died of old age?
- If Pluto had earthquakes what would they be called?
- Why do we say we’re head over heels when we’re happy? Isn’t that the way we normally are?
- When you see a heat wave, should you wave back?
- Who is bigger, Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby?
- How many wild birds have you seen twice?
- If a doctor suddenly died while doing surgery, would the other doctors work on the doctor or the patient?
- How many random vacation photos are you in?
- Which is worse: forgetting everything or never remembering anything new?
- Could God microwave a burrito so hot that he couldn’t eat it?
- Why do we drive on the parkway and park on the driveway?
- Is it crazy how saying sentences backwards creates backwards sentences saying how crazy it is?
- Why is it said that an alarm clock is going off when really it’s coming on?
- If a hearse is driving a dead body, can it drive in the carpool lane?
- Why is it that we “get into hot water” when we “skate on thin ice”?
- If nobody buys a ticket to a movie do they still show it?
- Do the right thing? Or do things right?
- If the universe is expanding, what is it expanding into?
- How can Darth Vader breathe and talk at the same time?
- If humans are so bad for the environment, where did barn owls live before there were barns?
- Why do you put two cents in when it’s only a penny for your thoughts?
- If you have a wooden boat and gradually replace boards until every board has been replaced, is it still the same boat? And if so, what if you took all the old boards and built a boat…is that a new boat?
- If sports commentators always know better why aren’t they on the field?
- If pro is the opposite of con, is progress the opposite of congress?
- Why did Sally sell seashells on the seashore when you can just pick them up anyway?
- If trendy clothes are so cool, why do they change all the time?
- Why is it that no matter what color of bubble bath you use the bubble are always white?
- Either there was a Big Bang, or there wasn’t. But if there wasn’t, when did it all start? And if there was, what was before?
- Is there ever a week that mattresses are not on sale?
- If a book about failure doesn’t sell, is it a success?
- If you are willing to pay $9.99 for something, then you are certainly (and usually) willing to pay $10 as well. But would you be willing to pay $10.01? Or $10.02? When does it stop?
- Why is there something rather than nothing?
- If the FBI breaks your door down do they have to pay for it?
- Why does nodding your head mean “yes” and shaking it mean “no”?
- Does anybody ever vanish with a trace?
- If there’s a wheelchair-bound comedian, is it still called “stand-up”?
- Why is vanilla ice cream white if vanilla extract is brown?
- If you fart and burp at the same time, would it make a vacuum in your tummy?
- Why does music in a major key sound happy, while music in a minor key sounds sad?
- If you have an old car and you keep replacing parts until there’s no original part left, do you still have the same car, or is it a new one altogether?
- Is it legal to travel in reverse as long as you follow the direction of the traffic?
- How did Walt Disney figure out how to make people pay to stand in lines all day?
- Why do superheroes wear their underwear on the outside of their clothes?