There has been a rise in cosmetic dentistry recently. The procedures used in cosmetic dentistry are meant to improve the aesthetic appearance of a person by making his/her teeth look beautiful. The feeling of having flawless ones and smiling with confidence is the best. You should be able to show off those perfectly shaped, whitened teeth to everyone.

Cosmetic dentistry is highly popular and for good reason. If you do not like the way your smile or your teeth look, then you can change that by going to a cosmetic dentist.

This post looks at the most common procedures used in cosmetic dentistry. These procedures will solve the dental problems you may be facing and provide you with a smile is worth a million dollars.

Most Common Dental Procedures

When you consider a cosmetic procedure and visit a cosmetic dentist, he/she will examine your mouth and teeth carefully. The exam will help the cosmetic dentists figure out which procedure would work best for you and give you stunning teeth. Below are some of the most common dental procedures that will help you get a bright, captivating smile and regain their lost confidence.

Tooth Whitening

Known as one of the most common procedures in cosmetic dentistry, tooth whitening is a popular procedure that helps whiten them. A bleaching agent, such a tooth whitening gel, is used in the process to remove stains from your teeth. It is perfect for taking care of prolonged stains and discoloration caused by smoking or other tobacco use.

Porcelain Veneers

Another common cosmetic procedure is porcelain veneers. They help enhance your smile and improve the appearance of the teeth. Made out of porcelain, veneers are thin shells placed on them. Before porcelain veneers are created, the dentist will take measurements of your teeth so that the veneers fit perfectly. According to NewYorkTotalDental, porcelain veneers are well-suited for treating chipped teeth, spaces between them, discoloration, and cracks.

Dental Implants

Dental implants are permanent pieces of metal placed where the missing tooth is. Made from titanium, dental implants require a surgical procedure to be implanted into the bone. The metal device is designed to act as a part of the tooth root.

Porcelain Crowns

Anyone who likes to make a bold statement can be found sporting porcelain crowns. Celebrities seem to find crowns extremely useful, and it is because of them that crowns have become popular. A porcelain crown is a cap that has been made to fit onto the tooth. Made from acrylic or porcelain, the crowns are then fused to metal. Porcelain crowns are highly popular for many reasons, such as beauty purposes and to hide poorly shaped, chipped teeth or bad decay.

Shaping

Shaping is a highly demanded and effective cosmetic dental procedure. It is performed on poorly shaped teeth. An electric device is used to file the tooth—reshaping is done by removing the enamel.

Bonding

Bonding is another popular cosmetic dentistry procedure performed on stained, chipped, and broken teeth. Such dentist will attach tooth-colored material to the affected tooth. The procedure improves the overall appearance of the teeth, which boosts confidence.

Inlays and Onlays

While similar to dental fillings, inlays and onlays are not shaped on the tooth directly but are made in a dental laboratory from resin or porcelain. Once they are ready, inlays and onlays are cemented onto the tooth. Inlays help repair decayed teeth to another with large cavities that do not impact the cusp of the tooth.

In case the of a decayed tooth, a large filling will weaken the remaining tooth. Therefore, you might be better off getting an inlay instead. It is also used when there is an injury that does not permit the placing of a crown onto the teeth because the remaining part would not be strong enough to hold it. Onlays, on the other hand, help repair the damaged tips or cusps of your teeth.

Normally, two office visits are required for inlays. The first step requires the decayed part to be thoroughly cleaned and removed.

Conclusion

When it comes to cosmetic dentistry, various procedures are available to take care of all types of dental issues. More and more people have started to realize the importance of cosmetic dentistry and are quick to schedule an appointment with a cosmetic dentist.