The Most Anticipated Tamil Songs for 2019

One of the best ways to escape reality is to listen to music. It is so important and influential in our lives, that most of us cannot live one day without it. Regardless of what you are doing during the day, whether it is exercising, working, or doing chores, we almost always have some music playing in the background. It just makes everything so much simpler and enjoyable. Like you already know, there are various musical genres that are suitable for any occasion, and people enjoy implementing it in various areas of their lives.

In this article, you will be able to read about something different, one type of music that you have probably never heard about before. And the music in question is Tamil Music. Originally, Tamil Nadu music has a long history and tradition that goes back as far as thousands of years in the past. In India, music is extremely valuable and important and for people living in Tamil Nadu, it is even more important. In this article, you will be able to read about the five most anticipated Tamil songs for 2019. Let’s take a look at the list of songs:

Maari 2 – Rowdy Baby

This is an amazing song with an even more amazing music video. It is a wonderful combination of an uplifting and relaxing atmosphere that is suitable for various situations. The music video is quite funny and interesting, and at the same time features two main characters that dance and perform different interesting movements.

Petta – Marana Mass

Yet another uplifting with an amazing music video and it features the main character which is also the singer of the song surrounded by a lot of people performing a wide range of activities. This song is already a song that can be used during celebrations since it is funny and uplifting.

Petta – Ilamai Thirumbudhe

This is a more relaxing and love song, and its video is heartwarming. It is more like a story, hence, we will not spoil this song for you in this article. Hence, if you want to listen to some new Tamil songs, visit masstamilan.

Sarkar – Simtaangaran

The dance moves in this music video are simply amazing and it is another lively tune for you to enjoy. The scenery in it is quite beautiful, so if you are a fan of nature, make sure that you check it out.

Tik Tik Tik – Kurumba

Like all the songs on this list, this is another lively and uplifting song that you can enjoy at any situation. It features a son and his dad doing all kinds of fun and interesting things in the city. The music video includes the dad and son playing with RGB fidget spinners and playing soccer with the Moon, hence if that is not a reason for you to watch and enjoy it, I do not know what is.

Conclusion

These five songs are the most anticipated Tamil songs for 2019, hence, make sure that you check them out if you are a fan of Tamil music or if you just discovered it.