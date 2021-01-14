Master Gambling in 2021: The Martingale Strategy

Casinos may still be closed due to Covid-19, or there may still be many restrictions on the number of visitors allowed in; that is why Netbet Casino has been attracting even more attention from gamblers around the globe. Why not take this time to hone your skills? How about trying to master the martingale strategy?

There is a plethora of strategies to be used when playing in casinos or online casinos, this article is focusing on the most popular one, the martingale method. It is very common to use this strategy in the game of roulette, but it can also be used in nearly any casino game including slots. How does this progression-style betting system work?

The simple Martingale strategy is also known as the double-up to catch-up method. Its simplicity and ease to use has been attracting followers nonstop. So, what does a Martingale player do? The player doubles their previous wager after each loss, making it extremely easy to calculate progressions. If a win is generated, then the player bets his base stake instead. For example, the player bets $5 and loses, then he will need to bet $10 the next time. If he loses again, he will be required to bet $20 and so on. In the game of roulette, you are usually expected to lose three times out of four. So, using this strategy, you should be able to come out ahead and make profit. In our example he would make a profit of $5 by winning on his fourth try.

The Martingale Strategy may offer many advantages to the player, but it also has some risks. It is easy to master, easily appliable to many games and a good way to generate profit. On the other hand, it is not advised to use the method for long term profit. Also, the player should have an unlimited bankroll and enough determination. Summed up the pros and cons of this strategy are as follows:

Pros:

Simplest strategy with only two rules to follow.

The player makes the most out of winning streaks.

The player can set his base stake as low or high as he desires.

Easy to generate money in the short term.

Best with most popular games: Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette

Cons:

It is not ideal for generating money in the long term.

Players may find themselves taking on a big risk for a small reward.

Bet sizes increase exponentially.

Requires an unlimited bankroll to guarantee success.

Reaching the table limit is a risk.

Challenging to recognize when to stop.

Variations of the strategy

Since the Martingale strategy is so popular and easy to master, there have been developed various variations. Following are some of the most favoured ones by players.

The Grand/Great Martingale Strategy

The Grand Martingale strategy, aka Great Martingale or Rothstein system, offers an alternative to the classic form. It is for players who like the simplicity of the original but would like to win more than a single unit. The Grand Martingale system offers an even higher risk but a more reasonable win per ended streak.

After each win, the player is although advised to regress and bet their base stake instead. One of the disadvantages of this strategy is that the player may reach faster the casino limits. He can wager 10, 30, 70, 150, 310, 630 before bumping up against the table limit. However, the streak can only be 6, instead of the 7 allowed with the classic Martingale, and streaks of six happen more frequently than those of seven!

The Mini Martingale strategy

The Mini Martingale strategy is another variation of its namesake and is based on the same principles. It limits the number of double-down bets to stay away from big losses. However, this version of the system also faces a problem; the player may not recognize when it is appropriate to stop betting. This strategy will prevent the wagers from rocketing unexpectedly. It is harder to lose your entire bankroll with the Mini Martingale system and you will lose money slower, but the profits are smaller and less likely to happen.

The Anti-Martingale

As the name suggests, the Anti-Martingale strategy, also known as the Reverse Martingale, takes wagers in the opposite direction. Instead of increasing your bets after every loss, you increase them after each win. Why follow this strategy? By raising the wagers during a winning streak, the player accumulates a bigger bankroll and in case of a losing streak the loss will be vastly reduced.

Many gamblers prefer this method, as it can theoretically make them win a huge amount, if they get a lucky streak. If you’re using this strategy for three or four games in a row, it would probably make more sense to parlay those games and lower the risk while increasing the reward. There are many calculators online, where you can immediately calculate the risk and reward risks in each game.

After reading this article and understanding the strategy it is up to you to choose if you want to try it out on your next game. Just remember you should never use this strategy as an attempt to win long-term profit and you should be prepared to place bets that are quite large and may get lost. Go and try out the Martingale strategy and may lady luck smile in your favour!