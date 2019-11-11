The Magic of Tea Tree Oil – How to Make use of it in your Daily Skincare Routine

The majority of people have probably heard of tea tree oil before. Yet most people are still unaware of all the different benefits the oil can have and the ways in which it can be used as a part of your daily skincare routine.

Tea tree oil originates from Australia and is extracted from the leaves of melaleuca alternifolia. The trees grow in the north-western rainforest area of New South Wales, and the spaces in which these plants are to be found are referred to as the ‘healing ground’.

The healing and antibacterial capacities of this oil have already been known to the indigenous populations of Australia, who used it in thermal baths that helped to cure wounds, burns and insect bites.

But how can this ancient oil benefit you in daily life?

Due to its natural capacities, tea tree oil can be used to treat many different skin conditions and problems but can also be incorporated in your daily skincare routine, whether this should be facial care, shaving, or haircare.

One advantage of using tea tree oil for skincare is its antibacterial and antiseptic capacity. Incorporated in facial care for example, it can help to combat inflammations like pimples and clogged pores and help to recover the skin. Furthermore, due to its natural origin, it can generally be considered a non-allergic product. Nevertheless, you should always be careful when using new products, as each person’s skin is different, and so might be reactions to tea tree oil too.

Furthermore, the right amount of tea tree oil used on your skin is important. It should never be used undiluted directly on the skin. AustralianBodycare is a company that produces problem-solving skincare products based on tea tree oil. Due to their many years of experience and research with skincare based on tea tree oil, their products entail just the right amount of oil needed to give the best results for your skin.

In order to give a more concrete understanding of how to use tea tree oil in your daily routine, here are three examples for daily skincare where tea tree oil can be incorporated to achieve great results.

1. Facial Care

Your daily facial skincare routine should always entail at least three essential steps. Cleansing, exfoliating and moisturizing. Here products based on tea tree oil will help to clean the skin from bacteria and provide it with the moisture it needs. Furthermore, if you are often confronted with pimples or other types of blemishes, it can be used directly on these areas to eradicate the inflammation that is the root for the pimple you see on the surface of your skin.

2. Shaving

Whether you want to shave your face, legs or intimate areas, it is always important to cleanse the skin before shaving as well as using a sharp and clean blade to shave. A common problem that people experience after shaving are red razor bumps, especially in intimate areas such as the bikini line. By using a balm based on tea tree oil after shaving you can avoid these unwanted spots and make sure that your skin is free of bacteria in this sensitive area.

3. Scalp Care

Many people experience problems with itching scalp or dandruff from time to time, which is completely normal, yet unwanted and can be very irritating. Through the use of a shampoo and conditioner based on tea tree oil, you can achieve a deep cleanse of the scalp and make sure that your head is free from bacteria and dead skin particles.