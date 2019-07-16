The Legend of the Wimbledon Final 2019 – Novak Djokovic

Tennis is the sport associated with the gentlemen’s conduct and elegance as well as perfection. The central court at Wimbledon is known to be the best grass surface one can play on and is considered to be to the holy temple of tennis in general. When you add the names of Swiss maestro Roger Federer and the supreme ruler of the tennis world Novak Djokovic in the final of the tournament you get a match that is bound to go down the history books.

If the introduction to the match sounded good, the game itself was similar to expectations but multiplied by five. An unforgettable Wimbledon Final in five sets 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3), the fifth set resolved in the first-ever tie-break in history using the new rules at the result 12:12 each, to crown Novak Djokovic with a fifth trophy In England.

The game started with both players knowing each other too-well and allowed us to watch a Wimbledon final match that lasted 4 hours and 57 minutes – full of drama, top quality shots on each side, an epic showdown between two rivals. This rivalry is a special one, 26-22 in Novak’s favor in their past meetings. Roger is considered to be the best tennis player of all time (20 Grand Slam titles), and Novak, who has won every tournament on the Tour has a great chance to catch up to Federer. Note that Federer will soon turn 38 years of age while Djokovic is still at his peak at 32.

The match started with Novak taking the first set in a tie-break 7-6 (7-5). The second set was all in the Rodger show taking it 1-6, but the third was identical to the first one 7-6 for Novak. In the fourth set, we saw glimpses of what happened in the deciding game, and the fourth was finished 4-6 for Rodger. The fifth set is the one that went over for two hours, and it had everything one can want from a final. The drama, the pressure, the turnarounds on each side, all before they reached the tie-break at the result of 12:12 each. The tie-break sow Novak claim his rightful place on the throne of Wimbledon 13-12 (7-3).

After the match, Novak compared this “battle” to the final of Australia 2012 against Nadal, stating that this was, psychologically, the most demanding game he ever played for the Wimbledon 2019 final. In every occasion, Novak had shown his physical and mental composure, which allowed him to stay calm when the crowd was against him, the result with Rodger serving two match points, to prove he’s worthy of becoming the greatest in the game. We will see in the future what awaits us on the next US Open, but we will definitely enjoy a few more matches like this one between the two legends.