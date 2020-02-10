The Kardashians Gather At Glam Baby Shower

The Kardashians met at the baby shower of Malika Haqq, the best friend of Khloé Kardashian.

The actress and social media star, Malika Haqq, is expecting her first child. She shared her happy news in September with a #sponcon Instagram post, writing, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”

Two days ago, there was a shower party, and it was huge because her BFF Khloé Kardashian led the whole organization. Malika and Khloé are inseparable. Two girls have been friends since they were 15, which means they’ve been going strong for almost 20 years. On Saturday, February 8, nearly the whole Kardashian clan came to celebrate the good news.

Khloé Kardashian shared on her Instagram story dozens of photos showing how glamorous it was. The party was bear-themed and had more balloons than you can imagine. From the big bears of moss, bear popcorn and golden bear-shaped bottle openers and the honey pots, everything was luxurious.

The mom to be appeared in a form-fitting golden dress, emphasizing her baby bump, her hair tied in a low ponytail. The sisters, Khloé, Kortney, and Kylie, and their mom Kris Jenner took the pose with Malika chaining glamorous postures in front of the cameras.

O.T. Genasis was a guest at his ex-girlfriend Malika’s baby shower on Saturday and confirmed that he’s the lucky dad-to-be. The former couple dated on and off for two years before Haqq announced their split in June 2019. “Single,” she captioned a sexy selfie via Instagram at the time.