The Kardashians Gather At Glam Baby Shower

The Kardashians met at the baby shower of Malika Haqq, the best friend of Khloé Kardashian.
The actress and social media star, Malika Haqq, is expecting her first child. She shared her happy news in September with a #sponcon Instagram post, writing, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.”
A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower!! I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL It turned out beautifully! I could not thank @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss @jeffleatham enough!! I know I’m a lot at times because I’m so specific and I love to micro manage 😉 but you guys always go over the top. You surpass any dream that I have ever conjured up in my head as to how I want something to look. Every time I am WOWED by your work and perfection! Thank you guys for being the best! You literally are my dream team! I would like to give a huge thank you to the @waldorfbevhills for allowing us to use one of your extravagant and beautiful ball room. That balloon tunnel!! What?!! It was out of this world @balloonandpaper !! Thank to everyone who helped put this spectacular shower together! @petersoneventlighting @revelryeventdesign @jandlcakes @dipd_n_dripd @eventcarpetpros @popink @mirmirphoto 📷@johnandjoseph
Two days ago, there was a shower party, and it was huge because her BFF Khloé Kardashian led the whole organization. Malika and Khloé are inseparable. Two girls have been friends since they were 15, which means they’ve been going strong for almost 20 years. On Saturday, February 8, nearly the whole Kardashian clan came to celebrate the good news.
Khloé Kardashian shared on her Instagram story dozens of photos showing how glamorous it was. The party was bear-themed and had more balloons than you can imagine. From the big bears of moss, bear popcorn and golden bear-shaped bottle openers and the honey pots, everything was luxurious.
The mom to be appeared in a form-fitting golden dress, emphasizing her baby bump, her hair tied in a low ponytail. The sisters, Khloé, Kortney, and Kylie, and their mom Kris Jenner took the pose with Malika chaining glamorous postures in front of the cameras.
O.T. Genasis was a guest at his ex-girlfriend Malika’s baby shower on Saturday and confirmed that he’s the lucky dad-to-be. The former couple dated on and off for two years before Haqq announced their split in June 2019. “Single,” she captioned a sexy selfie via Instagram at the time.