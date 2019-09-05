The Fastest Way to Reach Level 60 in World of Warcraft?

World of Warcraft is a nostalgic nightmare of grinding. Running through all those old and familiar plains will provide happiness to a lot of veterans and even newcomers. But this is the World of Warcraft without all of its modern improvements that ease the way of the line in the WoW world.

If you have grown accustomed to the 10-14 hours leveling process that comes in modern World of Warcraft expansions like Battle for Azeroth, Classic’s average leveling time is insanely high. Unless you are a hardcore player, you will probably spend a lot of time leveling in Classic than you will ever spend in the endgame. And you are probably even going to need some help to reach level 60.

Here are some tips that can help you get started on this fun and difficult leveling journey in WoW Classic.

It is going to take a lot of time

It is going to take the average player to reach level 60 at least six or seven full days of in-game time. To clear things up, we do not mean seven days of playing, sleeping, eating and everything that you need to do in real life. We mean seven days or 168 hours grinding mobs and quests.

Since it is going to take you so much time to reach the endgame, you should at least have some activities that can better your experience with the journey. Get yourself a second monitor or a laptop and watch some TV shows or your favorite Youtubers.

No matter what you, make sure you do not overdo it. You won’t hit level 60 for at least a few months which is completely fine.

Use leveling add-ons

A lot of people might see this as against the “vanilla” experience, but an add-on will drastically help you with your leveling. Classic does not tell you where you need to pick up items for your quests, or where all the monsters are located you need to kill. If you won’t know where your next quest is located, you will need to read the quest text and then find it yourself.

If you want to skip all this hassle, you can download an add-on that can tell you where to go and what to kill or collect.

Installing add-ons is pretty easy. Just search google for World of Warcraft Classic and download any of the add-ons you need and add them to your World of Warcraft->Classic->Interface->AddOns folder.

Do the dungeons

Leveling can take a lot of time. It is slow and long. It can also get very tedious since you have been in The Barrens for the last 60 hours.

The dungeon is a great way you can speed up your leveling and save yourself from all the questing. If you can find randoms in general chat or a group of friends around your level, you should be able to complete a few dungeons.

If you are playing as a horde, you will be able to do Ragefire Chasm at level 13 while Alliance players need to get to level 17 to do The Deadmines in Westfall.