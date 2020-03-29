The Fastest Way to Learn Guitar – 2020 Home Guide for Beginners

No matter how old you are, learning something new is always refreshing and exciting. Learning to play the guitar may be the most wonderful thing you can do for yourself. It is a way to rest and enjoy all those wonderful songs you used to listen to all the time.

However, you may be limited concerning the time you have available for learning due to many obligations, but don’t worry. Where there is a will, there is a way! Keep reading, we have gathered a few tips that will help you master the skill and don’t give up along the way.

Take your time

Every skill requires some time to master, so don’t expect to learn to play in one day. Even though that is possible, it is highly unlikely simply because there is so much to learn before you actually start playing. Choose the method you are most comfortable with and stick to it. There is no point in paying for a lesson for a month and then giving up. Think about this process as rain – you don’t want to have a pouring rain at once and all the plants destroyed.

A better option is having spring rain, with droplets falling slowly. Avoid being overwhelmed by the information at once, but rather set an hour a day to enjoy it and practice it regularly. Think about which method would be the gentlest for you, so you can learn slowly and enjoy the process.

Choose the guitar

This is obviously the most important step. Even though many people love electric guitars, the acoustic guitar is a better option for beginners. You can play it anywhere and don’t need an amplifier to do it. Also, the price is much lower. Choose the guitar that you like and that will inspire you to play.

In addition, it is important to feel right when you hold it, so make sure you try it before you buy it. In addition, if you are left-handed, make sure you choose the guitar specially made for left-handed people since the cords are placed differently.

Pick the method and stick to it

With so much information online, people can get easily overwhelmed and try to learn from every source they can get a hand on. This is not the best approach, because you will soon become frustrated and break under pressure. Trying to learn from many sources may actually slow your progress.

On the other hand, choosing only one source will get you further. Pick an online course, a YouTube channel or a website that you like the most, and then set a schedule that you will be able to commit easily. Check instrumentalglobal.com to get more information about the best methods for learning to play the guitar.

Learn the basic cords

You won’t be able to learn all the chords at once, so focus on learning at least a few in the first weak, so you can learn to play simple songs and encourage yourself to keep going. Once you learn 2 chords you will be able to perform chording, which is playing the chords in harmony. Focus on learning chords rather than reading notes because it takes less time and it helps people feel skilled in a much shorter period of time.

Finger drills will help you learn faster

Learning to play the guitar is not just about the activity in your brain, but it is also necessary to train your hands to be able to play quickly. This is where finger drills come into play – make sure you repeat these drills regularly because it will help your brain to create fresh synapses and also help you to learn everything quickly.

Even though this may be hard for you at first, you will soon notice that you start doing it spontaneously after a while. Learning new things requires discipline and once you start learning a new skill, your body will react and the entire reaction will lead you towards the progress.

Don’t get stuck on a few songs

People love to repeat what they know, but don’t get yourself trapped in sticking to a few songs that you first learned. Only by learning new songs, you will be able to develop your skills and move in the direction you want.

Also, you can try to play the songs backward. It may sound weird, but it is a perfect way to develop your creativity and help your brain develop new connections. Playing an instrument is beneficial in so many ways. Not only you’ll learn a new skill, but you will realize that your brain works faster and you are able to remember things faster.

Make playing natural

Playing the guitar should be like breathing – a completely normal and usual thing to do. If you think about it as a part of your daily routine, you will be looking forward to it and it won’t feel like a burden at all. If you constantly look for the time just for practice, it is most likely that you won’t find it or you will be making excuses all the time. Skipping practice day after day will surely lead to quitting which is certainly something you should avoid. Have your guitar close to the area where you usually go to rest and your hands will naturally reach out to it so you can play and practice.

If you follow our tips, you will be playing your first song within a week or two. If you take it slow, you will soon realize how it is easy to upgrade your knowledge if you learn the basics properly. Even if you can’t dedicate an hour a day, even 20 minutes a day can do wonders in the long run. The most important thing is consistency, so make sure you don’t skip your lessons and just keep going. Remember – slow and steady is much better. Polish your skills patiently and be persistent!