The Evolution Behind Retail POS Systems Over The Past Decade

Employers and owners in the retail space have come a long way since the invention of the first cash register. You can now access your business’ financial transactions on a daily basis and interpret them in real-time. According to Progressive , this is all thanks to Point Of Sale (POS) systems which have proven to be a win-win for consumers, employees, and employers alike. Read on to find out how they’ve transformed the retail industry in the last ten years.

Cloud technology

While cloud technology seems like a foreign concept to most people, POS systems have turned it into something that’s measurable, understandable, and accessible. Cloud POS systems in restaurants allow for constant innovation of the user experience.

Consumers can use these systems to provide valuable feedback that’ll assist owners in tapping into the market. The cloud also allows offsite access on any device at any time and anywhere. Simply by logging onto the Internet, you can revamp and elevate your menu to suit customer needs based on the feedback you receive.

Affordability

POS systems have become a full-service bouquet and not just a product. They no longer require a lump sum payment but rather monthly installments thus making it affordable for a wide range of people and not just those who can afford up-front payments. POS system sales companies have also become more hands-on and offer after-sales support to their clients.

From card to chip payments

Overtime POS systems accepted debit and credit cards which seemed like a revolutionary move. Nowadays, it’s rare to find any restaurant that doesn’t offer a card payment option. They have now taken it a step further, and instead of swiping, consumers can pay via chip/EMV cards.

Updates

The latest POS systems always come with cool updates and extras that appeal to users. For example, some units come with gift cards that you can top-up on an ongoing basis. This makes it so much easier to shop for gifts during the holiday season and special occasions.

There are also loyalty programs on offer that reward you according to the brand loyalty you display and the amount of support you extend towards a particular business. In a world where everything has a price tag, who wouldn’t want a freebie?

Do-it-yourself features

Although this feature has rendered certain jobs obsolete, self-service booths are fast becoming popular. POS systems have integrated this feature into their technology, allowing customers to order through a self-service interactive interface. This may be ideal in many restaurant setups, but it’s important to note that what works for the gander will not necessarily work for the geese.

This function is similar to the trend of ordering food online and simply collecting it. It works better for fast-food chains whose aim is not to create intimate settings and dining in but rather large volumes of orders and collections. For those restaurants that offer unique user experience and intimate dining, this function would not be suitable or should rather be integrated to accommodate take-away orders while still retaining your style and organizational culture.

Increased productivity

Servers make or break restaurants because consumers never forget how the experience made them feel. With the development of POS systems, servers can now gain skills development and enhance their productivity.

Using handheld POS systems, servers are able to multitask, process numerous orders with accuracy, and still keep an eye on the tips they’re earning throughout the night.

Conclusion

Many restaurants that have adopted POS systems have never looked back, and with its new monthly payment option, the cost is no longer an excuse. Keeping up with the times doesn’t mean you will lose the essence of your business. POS systems are not a one size fits all solution. Instead, you need to find the right fit for you.

Either way, POS systems can significantly improve business function. This translates to increased revenue, and employees are likely to get raises as the business itself thrives on smooth efficiency.