The Employment Market in The UK

It happened again, the percentage of people being employed in the United Kingdom has risen drastically. And this time, the UK set a new record with 32.7 million people being employed from November to January. Since they began recording these statistics in 1971, there has never been a higher employment rate than today – the current rate being 76.1%. The rate of unemployed people fell by 35.000 to 1.34 million in that period, which puts the rate below four percent for the first time since 1975. The figures also show that the number of unemployed people is 112.000 lower than one year ago, which provides a jobless rate of 3.9 percent.

As previously mentioned, the unemployment percentage is lower than 4% and the graduate work market remains strong and robust. Of course, there is fierce competition for graduate jobs, however, individuals with skills, qualifications, and experience have a really good chance of employment.

You might have noticed already, but language skills have become increasingly important, which in return makes individuals from foreign countries highly desirable candidates. If you are living outside the UK, but are looking for a job in Great Britain, there are various international communities, with over 3.55 million non-UK people currently living and working in the country.

With diverse job opportunities and sectors, and good working conditions, it is not a surprise that the UK is a popular destination for international graduates and people wanting to start their careers there. So, what job opportunities do you have in the UK? In the text below, you will be able to read about what job opportunities are available in the UK, as well as some occupations where there is a shortage of employees. Let’s take a closer look:

The Most Popular Jobs in the United Kingdom

Since the UK is quite globalized, this means that the job market is quite competitive. The major industries there include:

Accounting, banking, and finance Engineering Education Marketing Healthcare Recruitment and HR

The most dominant sectors in the UK are the service sectors with insurance, banking, and business services being the key drivers of the country’s economic growth. Other major and equally important industries and sectors include chemicals, metals, shipbuilding, motor vehicles, aerospace, textiles, food processing, arts, electronics, clothing, design, and communication tools. In the last few years, there has been a slight decline in the manufacturing industry, however, it still employs a big part of employees.

The Most Popular Graduate Jobs

According to the experts from Hela Job, these occupations below saw a big rise in 2019 and these occupations include:

Artists Engineers (specialists) Management consultants Business project managers Midwives Marketers Paramedics Photographers Sports coaches Software developers

What Fields are Experiencing a Shortage of Employees

There are various shortage occupations including:

Business Service – tax and insurance specialists and market researchers. Construction – planners, project managers, and surveyors. Education – secondary school teachers, especially mathematics teachers. Engineering – mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineers, product and process engineers, and civil engineers. Healthcare – pediatricians, nurses, and medical radiographers. Hospitality – chefs. Information Technology – systems engineers and software developers. Social Care – social workers.

Conclusion

As you can see, various fields are lacking employees. Hence, if you are looking for a job in the UK and have the qualifications you need to get hired, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect job that will kick start your career.