The Best Time to Visit Palm Springs, CA

If you want to experience a place where sunny days and blue skies characterized almost the entire year, you should visit Palm Springs. This city in Southern California is just ideal for your vacation as it has low humidity levels and warm temperatures, which make your trip to its hot springs, national parks, and posh restaurants more enjoyable.

As summertime causes the typical warm weather of this city to reach triple digits, it’s advisable to visit the city between January and April when temperatures are not too hot. However, if you would like to spend a vacation in this place some other time of the year, here’s a rundown of the weather in Palm Springs from January to December.

The second coldest month in the city. Average low temperature can drop to 7°C (45°F), and the average high temperature can reach to 23°C (73°F). But you’ll only need a light sweater to protect yourself from the cold weather.

February

The weather in Palm Springs is still cool in February, but temperatures are slightly up compared to the previous month. Average low temperature is typically at 9°C (48°F), and the average high temperature can peak at 24°C (75°F). You may also experience slight rains during this month.

March

March is the start of the spring season in Palm Springs, California. Weather temperatures can reach to around 27°C (80°F) and sink to 11°C (52°F). You can expect pleasant weather with no rain during this month.

April

The month which is considered among the driest here. Average high can reach to 31°C (88°F) while the average low temperature can drop to 14°C (57°F).

May

A reliably sunny month in the city. Average high temperature can go as high as 35°C (96°F) and drops down to 18°C (64°F). Rainfall is almost non-existent during this month.

June

June typically records the third warmest weather in Palm Springs. Average high temperature can peak at 40°C (104°F) and drops back to 31°C (88°F). Precipitation rate is 0.05 inches.

July

This month is the peak of the summer season in Palm Springs. So, you can expect sweltering weather. Average high temperature can register as high as 42°C (108°F) and goes down to around 33°C (91°F). Rainfall is rare in July.

August

Weather temperatures drop down by slight degrees in August here. Average high temperature can peak at around 41°C (106°F) while the average low temperature is 33°C (91°F).

September

September is the beginning of the fall season in Palm Springs. So, the weather is not too hot compared to the past few months. Average high temperature is 39°C (102°F) and sinks to 22°C (72°F) during the evening.

October

October is a pretty cool month in Palm Springs. Weather temperatures can peak at around 33°C (91°F) and drops down to 17°C (63°F). This month is the ideal time to spend outdoor activities, such as hiking and horseback riding, in the city.

November

The end of the fall season, November weather in Palm Springs can reach an average high of around 26°C (79°F) and an average low of approximately 18°C (64°F). Precipitation rate is 0.29 inches.

December

December is the beginning of winter in this city. But, unlike in other states, the winter season here is pretty comfortable with an average high temperature of 21°C (70°F) and average low temperature of 7°C (45°F).

Takeaway

With its warm climate, it’s great to spend your vacation in Palm Springs, California. If you want to visit the city, the best time is between January and April when the weather is not too hot. Fairly pleasant weather also characterized the months between September and November. Now that you already have an idea on when is the best time to visit Palm Springs, you can check out this TouristSecrets’ blog post to know the best things to do in this city.