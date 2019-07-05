The Best Rolex Watches for Women in 2019

Every woman needs a watch. And nothing says timeless and sophistication like a Rolex. These iconic and timeless Swiss watches are quite luxurious, stylish, and durable, and when wearing them, there is a sense of prestige like no other. It is not weird that Rolex is the favorite brand of many celebrities including Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham. In this article, you will be able to read about the best Rolex watches for women. Let’s take a look:

1. Lady Datejust 31 Silver Diamond Dial Steel and Everose Gold Jubilee Watch

If you love the combination of steel, silver, and rose gold, this watch will give you that “wow” factor that you are looking for. The band has the signature Rolesor link style which implements two different metals for an eye-catching contrast. Like all Rolex watches, this model features a waterproof design and has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal dial. The finest and most beautiful detail on it is the diamond hours markers.

2. Lady Datejust 28 Chocolate Diamond Dial Jubilee Watch

A smaller, more elegant version of the original men’s Datejust was released in 1957. This model shows off the lovely combination of rose gold, stainless steel, and a chocolate dial, and it features a mesmerizing diamond bezel and hour markers. This will allow you to accessorize in a gentle and feminine way.

3. Lady Datejust 26 Black Dial Stainless Steel Oyster Watch

If you have slim wrists or if you simply want a more delicate timepiece, this slim watch will be perfect for you. This design features stainless steel components, a combination of 18-karat white gold, and black dials that make it quite formal and professional, hence making it perfect for formal events or work.

4. Lady Datejust 31 Pink Dial Stainless Steel and Everose Gold Jubilee Bracelet Watch

This modern version of the classic Rolex style offers a nice version that combines beauty and strength. The diamond hour markers and the rose gold dial adds a feminine touch to the stainless steel used. Rolex rose gold watches all have an Everose alloy that will not tarnish, even under the harshest conditions. This Jubilee bracelet is yet another watch that combines five links for the extra comfortable wear.

5. Datejust 36 Mother of Pearl Dial Watch

While Rolex is famous for the linked metal bands on their products, their first models were made with a leather strap. This model keeps that tradition alive, especially by using black leather in order to contrast the white gold case and the diamond bezel. Other features worth mentioning is the dial which is made from mother-of-pearl. Rolex has been connected to the sea for a long time, so it is fitting that this watch has a nautical theme.

6. Yacht-Master 37 Chocolate Dial Steel and Everose Gold Oyster Bracelet Watch

In this modern twist of the Rolex Yacht-Master, form meets the function. It was first put on the market in 1992. The most specific feature of it is the rotating outer bezel, which was used by sailors to calculate the distance between two areas while out on the sea. This model has a beautiful Everose gold coating which goes well with the chocolate brown dials. If you want to see similar or more Rolex watches for women, check out this shop.

Conclusion

These Rolex watches will add sophistication, style, and class to your every outfit and they are suitable for almost every occasion. Hence, start browsing through the wide range of watches that will both have style and function.