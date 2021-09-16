Anyone who is going to study or is already studying needs a good laptop. A student laptop is very important when studying, because nowadays almost all education at colleges and universities is digital in one way or another. Certainly since the corona crisis, the need for a good laptop for students has become very great, because since then even the lessons and lectures have often been digital. A good laptop for students naturally has one important feature: it is a cheap laptop that can do as much as possible! But what exactly do you need from a laptop, and why? How do you pick the best laptops for students from the huge range of good, cheap laptops? You can see some really nice student laptops at Flexitrent.com .

What to look for when buying a student laptop?

Before you buy a student laptop, it is important that you take into account a number of things that are important in a good student laptop. Of course every student follows a different study, and for some studies a good study laptop will have different priorities than others. Therefore, pay particular attention to the minimum requirements that your college or university sets for a laptop. Studies in which you have to use programs such as Photoshop or other Adobe programs often have somewhat stronger requirements for a good student laptop.

Another important thing to pay attention to before buying a student laptop is the storage space on the laptop. Hard drive storage space is running out faster than you might think. Even if you only need to play a few small games in addition to your study files, we always recommend taking a close look at the amount of storage. For example, you may also want to put some photos from a vacation on a cheap student laptop, and if you suddenly have to make a video for school, this can also result in large files – the best laptops for students have at least enough space on the hard drive!

Buy cheap student laptops – where do you do that?

In addition, a good student laptop is of course cheap! The vast majority of students in the Netherlands have already spent enough money on the monthly rent, their tuition fees and all the textbooks they are obliged to purchase. That’s why the best laptops for students are often the ones that require the least amount of money. You can find a cheap student laptop at the computer center. All our used laptops are refurbished, so you get a high quality product that has been extensively checked by our employees before we sell it on to you! You can therefore be sure of a cheap and well-functioning laptop for students. If you don’t like the laptop, you can just come back within 14 days and pick another one – and if the laptop gets cured within a year, we’ll just help you fix the problem, with our minimum one-year warranty!

1. MACBOOK AIR 2020

As far as we’re concerned, the Macbook Air 2020 is one of the best student laptops of all time. Without a doubt, it deserves the first place in the top 10 student laptops. The Macbook Air has been around for a while and it never disappoints us. We have purposely not named specifications, because the Macbook Air 2020 is available in different versions (and therefore with different specifications). All Macbook Air 2020 laptops do have a super powerful Apple M1-Chip processor (previously Apple only used Intel Core processors), with which you can easily multitask with the heaviest programs & the battery lasts up to 18 hours!

2. HP PAVILION 15-EH0948ND

The HP Pavilion 15-eh0948nd is a great choice for a student laptop in 2021! This HP laptop is one of the best-selling laptops at Coolblue, so that says it all. Thanks to the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and no less than 16 GB of RAM, the HP Pavilion 15-eh0948nd works at lightning speed and multitasking is no problem either. You can even run several heavy programs at the same time. In addition, it boots up within a few seconds. Taking a break while studying? Then watch your favorite movies and series on the 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

3. HP PAVILION 15-EH0947ND

The HP Pavilion 15-eh0947nd is almost an exact copy of the HP Pavilion 15-eh0948nd, only this laptop has slightly less memory and storage space. If you know that doesn’t matter to you and you want to save a few bucks, it’s best to opt for the HP Pavilion 15-eh0947nd. It’s number three in our Top 10 for a reason and it’s just a really good student laptop. With a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 15.6-inch screen, fingerprint scanner and Bang & Olufsen speakers, you can work effortlessly at school and watch a movie or series in your spare time.

4. HP PAVILION X360 14-DW1700ND

The HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1700nd is an ideal school laptop for your studies. This HP Pavilion is well suited for daily use and has a folding screen with touchscreen. So you can also use it as a tablet! Handy if you want to watch your favorite movie or series. The HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1700nd has an Intel Core i5 processor, which ensures that you can get started smoothly and quickly. Your laptop is also more economical, so that the battery lasts even longer.

5. ACER ASPIRE 5 A515-55G-58U3

The Acer Aspire 5 A515-55G-58U3 is one of the most popular Acer laptops at the moment. It’s fast, the processor is powerful, and the 15.6-inch screen gives you plenty of workspace. Do you do photo and video editing? Then you are lucky! The Acer Aspire 5 A515-55G-58U3 is suitable for light graphics tasks.

6. LENOVO IDEAPAD 5 15ARE05 81YQ005QMH

Do you think it is important that your laptop is powerful and can handle a lot? Then we have found a topper for you! The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15ARE05 81YQ005QMH is a great choice as a laptop for your studies. Thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8 GB of RAM, multitasking is no problem. You can also work in the sun on the anti-reflective screen.