The Best Eyeglasses Brands You Can Buy Today

Since its invention in the 12th century, eyeglasses have become a staple for everyone that has some eye problems and cannot see properly. Eyeglasses are used to correct a person’s vision, whether the person has nearsightedness or farsightedness, there is bound to be some sort of eyeglasses that are perfect for you.

There are so many brands and types of eyeglasses that are available in the market today, some are quite good while others are just copying their competitors. Bottom line is that there are so many brands in the market that is has gotten extremely difficult to find the perfect brand for you.

Today we will be looking at a few brands that are the best in our opinion. We know that different people have different taste, some like it casual and cheap while others prefer hi-end and expensive, our list is bound to have something for everyone. Here are the best eyeglasses brands right now.

Warby Parker

Let’s start the list with the cheapest option you can buy right now. Warby Parker is an American manufacturer that was established in 2010. If we compare it to other hi-end brands on the list, this company is a newbie compared to them. But what sets them apart is the quality they provide you with the prices they charge. If any person is looking to buy a quality pair of glasses without breaking the bank, then Warby parker is the best choice for you. The company is also known for its buy one, give one business model in which they donate a pair of sunglasses every time someone buys a pair.

Glasses Shop

The second company in our list is the underdog of the competition, Glassesshop.com is a business that was founded in 2004 and has so far been able to sell their glasses in over 45 countries. The secret to their success is that they understand the struggles of their customers and provides them with what they want most. Glassesshop.com has been in the business for more than 15 years and they have delivered more than 1 million pairs of eyeglasses worldwide. GlassesShop.com provides its customers with the quality they deserve without breaking the bank.

American Optical

The third company on our list can be considered the oldest brands in the world. The company started in 1826 and it has been making glasses of all sorts since then. The most notable factor of this company is that American optical is the company that was responsible for producing the sunglasses that were worn by the crew of Apollo 11. Since then, the company is responsible for making durable glasses at relatively affordable prices. If you are looking for glasses that can serve you for a long period, then buying a pair of American optical is a great investment. You can get a good quality product that can last you for years and years without breaking the bank.

Ray-Ban

When we look at different brands of hi-end glasses and sunglasses, amongst the top you can see the name of Ray-Ban. Ray-ban is a company that has been in operation for more than 80 years, the company was founded in 1937 and sold to Luxottica in 1999, Ray-Ban is considered to be one of the best eyewear brands in the world. If you are looking for some hi-end eyewear than Ray-Ban is the perfect choice for you. We have seen that the styling of Ray-bans has been so different that it has become a type of their own. If this type of sunglasses suits your looks, then there is nothing better than you can buy for yourself.

Randolph Engineering

Randolph Engineering is a company in America that is known for its indestructible eyewear, the company was founded in 1972 and it has been the primary supplier of sunglasses for the US government. You don’t need any assurance of quality other than the fact that the United States has been a loyal customer to the brand for a very long time. Such quality comes with a hefty price. But if you are in the market for a pair of sunglasses that can serve you in the harshest of environments, then Randolph engineering is the perfect company for you.

Armani

If you are in the market for a pair of glasses that are as fashionable as many other things then Armani is the best company for you. The company is a massive fashion giant, and they produce almost every fashion accessory including glasses, a pair of Armani glasses can help you round out your entire fashion look and this might be the only fashion accessory that is useful in your daily situations. Since the glasses come from a fashion giant, you can safely assume that the pricing of these glasses is going to be high as well, but that’s the price you pay for fashion.

Oakley

Oakley is a company founded in 1975 and is the prime manufacturer of sporting goods since then. The company makes every type of sporting goods including eyewear. If you are the type of person that likes to be active and sporty, then a pair of Oakley’s sunglasses can help you fulfill your need for good sporty sunglasses. The products that they offer are of extremely high quality and their prices are justified by their quality.

Persol

Ending our list is the Italian eyewear manufacture Persol, the company was founded in 1917 and it can be considered one of the oldest in the world. Since it is an Italian brand the name is derived from the Italian phrase “per il sole” which means “for the sun” in English. The company is known for making sunglasses that are extremely beautiful and durable. It is said that if you do not subject the glasses to daily abuse, the glasses are made to last for many years. The company has a huge variety of designs that you can choose from and enjoy it for many years.