The Best Dry Food For Cats

When it comes to choosing the food for your furry friend, your first decision should be between dry and wet food. Dry cat food has a long shelf-life, it is convenient and easy to give it to your pet, and it comes in various formulas and flavors. Keep in mind that your cat is a carnivore, which means that its body is better at deriving nutrition from an animal than plant sources. Both fat and protein should come from animal sources, although some plant foods can be given as a supplemental fiber and important nutrients. In this article, you will be able to read about the best dry cat food that you can get. Let’s take a look:

1. Best Overall – Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Dry Cat Food

With a wide range of flavors and proteins, Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Dry Cat Food will definitely satisfy your pet’s taste buds. Each type has limited ingredients in order to ensure healthy digestion and limit an upset stomach. Also, the first ingredients include green peas and the main meat source such as duck, chicken, venison, and salmon. All of these ingredients are grain-free and they provide balanced nutrition. You can get the bags in various sizes and you can choose from 2, 4.5, 5, 8, and 10 pounds.

2. Best for Weight Management – Blue Buffalo Life Protection Dry Adult Cat Food

Sometimes we tend to give our pets too much treats. If that is the case with you and your feline friend, you can opt for this dry food. It comes in turkey and chicken flavors, or the Chicken Weight Control Formula that is available in 7 and 15-pound bags. Both are high in protein, deboned chicken, whole grains, and vegetables.

3. Best Grain Free – Purina Beyond Natural Grain Free Ocean Whitefish and Egg Recipe

If you are looking for cat food that is grain-free and not super expensive, choose Purina’s dry food. There is no wheat, ground corn, or soy added to it, and there are no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors. The first ingredient is ocean whitefish followed by pea protein and chicken. The bag sizes that you can get include 3, 5, and 11 pounds. If you want to see how to select cat food, check out this website.

4. Best Budget – Rachel Ray Nutrish Natural Dry Cat Food

If you want to feed your cat a natural meal without wheat, this dry cat food that is high-quality should be what you choose. Flavors include brown rice and salmon or brown rice and chicken. Both types contain real meat, and it does not contain wheat, soy, corn, or artificial preservatives and flavors. The available bag sizes include 3, 6, and 14 pounds.

5. Best for Older Cats – Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Dry Cat Food

Whatever flavor you choose, there will be special kibble pieces that have specific minerals and vitamins that will keep your adult cat active and healthy. Besides the minerals and vitamins, the kibble also contains sweet potatoes, cranberries, carrots, and blueberries that contain antioxidants to support the cat’s immune system. The bag sizes include 2, 2.5, 5, 6, 11, and 12 pounds.

6. Best Raw – Nature’s Variety Instinct Raw Boost Grain-Free Natural Dry Cat Food

If you choose to stick with a raw diet for your cat, you should opt for this cat food. They come in different flavors such as duck, chicken, and rabbit. And with this food, your cat will also receive antioxidants for a healthy immune system. The bag sizes include 2, 4.5, 5, 10, and 11.3 pounds.

Conclusion

When choosing cat food, keep in mind that you should consider your cat’s age, the flavor of the food, and the nutrients the food contains.