Living in a humid climate means that your home is hospitable to allergens, such as mildew, mold, and dust mites. So, in order to remove the extra moisture from the air, you need to get a dehumidifier. Dehumidifiers are a very convenient thing to own as they alleviate the humidity level, reduces the dust in your home, and help you save money on electricity as they help your air conditioner run more efficiently.

However, how to know what to look for in a dehumidifier when purchasing one and which is the best to get?! Well, it’s important to note that the best types of dehumidifiers are the ones with a pump, which pumps the moisture from the air through a washing machine outlet pipe, a drain hole, or into a sink. The pump models are easy to use and care for, especially for elderly people who don’t find it easy moving around the house. Moreover, the pump models can be put anywhere in your home, even somewhere out of sight.

In order to make to selection process easier for you, we’ve conducted research and came up with the best dehumidifiers with a pump for this year. Reading a countless number of reviews, going through manufacturer’s websites, and checking several models wasn’t an easy thing, but we’ve managed to list the best models you can get.

Frigidaire FFAP7033T1

The first model on this list is also the best dehumidifier with pump for 2019. It is an energy-efficient model which comes with a built-in pump and plenty of drainage options. It is easy to use and it is convenient for large living spaces and basements, even up to 1,400 square feet. The Frigidaire FFAP7033T1 is a pump-equipped 70-pint machine, which will keep your home comfortably dry. This model uses a compressor and fan and can reduce the humidity from more than 70 percent. You will also be able to easily set up the machine.

GE APER70LW

Quite similar to the Frigidaire FFAP7033T1, GE APER70LW might be second on our list, but it still is one of the best dehumidifiers with pump. It is very similar to the first model in its power, capacity to remove water, and pump features, but has a couple of shortcomings we have to mention. Hence, the GE APER70LW features a slightly clunkier design, narrow pocket-style handles, and a lack of a place to wrap the cord. It is less user-friendly, but it’s easier to find, which makes it a second-best option.

GE ADEL30LW

The GE ADEL30LW is an exceptional dehumidifier model perfect for small spaces. It might not lower your energy costs as much as the first model on your list, but it’s very quiet which is a great feature. It is convenient for small spaces, such as laundry rooms and bedrooms as it’s quiet and won’t bother you while you sleep. It also has a number of other downsides, as it comes without some great design elements and doesn’t dehumidify as much as you would expect. However, it is a solid option if you consider its price and absence of noise or bustle.

Frigidaire FAD704DWD

The Frigidaire FAD704DWD is a 70-pint dehumidifier which will keep any large space in your home dry throughout the whole year. It is extremely easy to use the unit, which is placed near a suitable drain can work continuously. Additionally, it comes with effortless humidity control, which helps you regulate the exact percentage of humidity in your home. The Frigidaire FAD704DWD can be used for spaces up to 1400 sq. ft. and it saves energy and money with its low-temperature operation. You get increased flexibility with the 2 fan speeds and an exceptional full tank alert system with auto shut-off.

TOSOT 70 Pint Dehumidifier

If you want a quick removal of moisture from large spaces in your home, you should definitely get this amazing dehumidifier which removes up to 70 pints every day. It can be used for spaces up to 4500 sq. ft. as it continuously removes the moisture through the built-in pump. The TOSOT 70-pint dehumidifier also features a drain hose, an automatic restart option, and a removable and washable filter. Moreover, it comes with a 2-gallon drain bucket in case you don’t want to use the hose. What’s great about this dehumidifier is it’s easy to use control panel and its exceptional capacity. When it comes to the setbacks, the only things we noticed are the weak and the slow moisture removal process.

Friedrich D70BPA

The Friedrich D70BPA with built-in drain pump is a 70-pint dehumidifier is a very convenient machine which can be set to continuous drain. The drain pump can lift the water up 15 feet in the air. Furthermore, there is a 16-pint water bucket which comes with it in case you don’t want to use the continuous feed mode. The Friedrich D70BPA features a top-mounted control panel which is very easy to use, side handles, and 15’ Horizontal drain lift. However, it’s important to note that after a few months of using it, you might notice some weird noises and the pump might stop working after some time.

hOmeLabs 30 Pint Dehumidifier

This is a nine-gallon huge dehumidifier which eliminates up to 70-pints per day. It is convenient for medium to large spaces, including cellars and basements. The hOmeLabs 30-pint dehumidifier absorbs moisture while saving energy at the same time. It features wheels and in-built handles which make it very easy to move around your house. The clean and modern design make this dehumidifier fit into any space in your home. It will remove all allergens from your home, as well as, moistness and odors. The turbo mode it has is one of the most amazing features of this dehumidifier as it boosts fan speed and provides an optimum moisture removal. It also has a touch panel controls featuring auto shut-off, restarts, defrost, and turbo mode.

Ivation 70 Pint Energy Star Dehumidifier

Last but not least, this compressor dehumidifier is a compact but powerful option you should consider. It can remove moisture and keep up to 4500 sq. ft. comfortably dry. The Ivation 70-pint dehumidifier is extremely easy to use and requires minimal maintenance. It will prevent mildew, mold, dust, odors and other allergens. Moreover, it comes with fan speed, a filer alert, a timer, and a humidistat which can be seen on the bright LED display. It is also energy star certified and has the auto-restart and auto-defrost feature.

In a nutshell, having a dehumidifier is a must, especially if you live in a humid climate. The dehumidifiers with pump come with plenty of benefits and an abundance of great features. So, if you decide you need one as soon as possible, check the above-mentioned machines which are the best dehumidifiers with a pump you can get.