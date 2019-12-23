The Best Anonymous Bitcoin Casino Worldwide

Are Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going to completely replace the “traditional” money? Well, we can’t say for sure that something like this is going to happen. Still, businesses from all industries are trying to adapt to the changes. One of those fields is the gambling industry.

The gambling industry has realized that they need to modernize the way of playing. However, raising the number of games was not the only thing that matters to gamblers. The new payment option is something that attracted many people.

If you want to find out which games you can play with your BTCs, then you should visit bitcoincasino.io to find out more.

Benefits of Anonymous Bitcoin Casino

Anonymous BTC gambling is attractive to users because of its benefits. Here are some of them.

Privacy

Logically, the most common reason why people want to use the services of this sort of casino is privacy. The users do not have to share pieces of information such as email, personal ID, and other personal information. More precisely, you don’t have to make an account to play.

Low Transaction Fees

People that are gambling online know how much money they lose because of the different fees such as transaction ones. Well, BTC is similar to money, but the fees are quite low. You can even find casinos that do not ask you to pay money before you start playing.

Fast Payment Processing

Comparing to so-called Hybrid gambling sites, you won’t have to wait a couple of days to get the money that you earned. Some waiting is indeed necessary, but it faster than usual.

Betting Limits and Odds

We will connect these two things because they have huge importance for gamblers. First of all, the minimum and maximum limits are quite better. For example, the minimum bet is better comparing to hybrid casinos.

You won’t have to spend a fortune to play a certain game. Besides that, if you want to test your lack a bit more, then you will have the option to invest some larger amounts of BTC.

Finally, odds are also better comparing to traditional casinos. For instance, users can expect lower odds for sportsbooks, but they can also have better odds for casino games. With higher limits and better betting conditions, everything is possible.

Top 3 Anonymous Bitcoin Casinos

Okay, here comes the main part. People hesitate to switch to anonymous BTC casinos because of many reasons. The world “anonymous” probably distracts them. We do not want to say that scams in the BTC gambling industry do not exist. However, some casinos are 100% legit and we want to suggest you some of them.

Stake Casino

Have you ever heard about Prime Dice? It is a popular Bitcoin dice game in the last couple of years. Well, the same company developed the Stake Casino 2 years ago. It is not a secret that this platform is the most popular one among BTC gambling users. Imagine how huge their success is. They needed only 2 years to achieve this success and there is a good reason for that.

When we talk about registration, an email is going to be enough. You won’t have to provide ID verification. Besides that, withdrawing funds from this platform also doesn’t require any additional pieces of information.

If you are not only a user of Bitcoin, then this place is also good for you. It supports some other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. If something goes wrong, their customer support will be always there for you. More precisely, they work 24/7.

This online anonymous casino has fun and charming design. Still, we need to mention one disadvantage. The number of games is not as huge as you might expect. Besides that, their games are limited only to US and British users.

P.S. The casino is fully licensed.

1xBit

Well, the previous casino on our list was one of the newest ones. This time we will review one of the oldest online Bitcoin casinos. It offers services to users since 2011 and it has huge popularity among gamblers. BTC is just one of the cryptocurrencies that this casino supports. You can also gamble if you use Dogecoin, Litecoin, Zcash, Tron, USDT, etc.

The best reason why you should maybe choose this casino is security. It is not required to share some private pieces of information with the platform. Your only task will be to make an account through your email. After that, a username and password are two things that you need to login to your account.

Different from the previous casino, 1xBit has a huge number of gambling games. For example, it also supports sports betting which is rare for many online anonymous casinos. Besides that, it doesn’t matter where you are located. This platform is available for users from all parts of the world.

Still, we need to stay objective and say that there are some disadvantages as well. First of all, if you want to switch to traditional money at some moment, that won’t be able. This platform strictly supports cryptocurrencies. Except that, do not expect to see a fun and attractive design. Some sections of the website look a bit clustered.

Fortune Jack

Some gamblers will tell you that this casino is the leading BTC casino in the world. It is developed by Nexus Group and it works since 2014.

The first thing that will impress you is the number of gambling games. Believe it or not, the platform has more than 2500 games. This includes sports betting and casino games as well. You definitely won’t be able to find an anonymous online casino with that many options.

Logically, no ID verification is necessary. You will only have to provide a username, an email, account password and country of residence. Besides that, the “rules” are the same when we talk about money withdraw.

It doesn’t matter where you are from, you are welcome to play. The platform works for all parts of the world. You will also be able to use several different cryptocurrencies except for BTC.

Unfortunately, the owners made a small mistake. Their mobile app is poor and it needs to improve. Many people gamble through their phone and we hope this will change soon.