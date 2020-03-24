The Best 3D Goggles in 2020

Is there a better way to experience other worlds and other realities while sitting in your room, than with the help of 3D goggles? We think not.

If you want to experience traveling and discovering new places, or you want to play a game and feel like you are really in that game, you can do it with a VR set. VR is something that will open a new dimension for you. With a VR you can look around a virtual space and you will feel like you are really there. It doesn’t matter if you are an experienced gamer, or just an occasional one, you will love it.

There are some really great 3D goggles out there, and many brands are launching their own. There are tethered standalone and mobile 3D goggles. The mobile ones are mobile headsets with lenses where you can put your smartphone.

The mobile ones can be interesting, but they almost always require you to have an excellent flagship smartphone.

Standalone headsets offer you a taste of VR, and you don’t need to invest into a great gaming PC, or a console, or an excellent phone. The great thing with standalone 3D goggles is that they don’t have cables, so the experience using them is very pleasant and you don’t need to worry about untangling cables.

Tethered 3D goggles can also be very good, but one of the problems with them is that they have cables and the cable makes them a little bit unwieldy. But the display is much better than when you use your smartphone. Another thing that can be a problem is that you need an excellent PC or a console to use tethered 3D goggles.

But which model is the best? We researched and now we are presenting you the best 3D goggles on the market.

Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest 3D goggles have a very powerful Snapdragon 835 processor and they offer full 6DOF motion tracking with dual motion controls. The display is extremely sharp. It uses the Oculus’ mobile software store, but some very interesting games are available. One of the pros of this model is that it doesn’t have any wires, but the con is that it is a bit expensive.

Oculus Go

If you don’t have enough money to spend, then you should buy Oculus Go. It is a perfect model if you never used a VR headset and you want to experience something new. It isn’t that powerful as the Oculus Quest, and it uses the Snapdragon 821 processor and it only has 3DOF motion tracking. It also doesn’t have any wires, and it’s very comfortable.

Lenovo Mirage Solo With Daydream

This model has the Snapdragon 835 processor and it has outward-facing cameras for 6DOF position tracking for the headset itself, but the problem is that includes only a single 3DOF motion controller. It is very comfortable to wear. This model is in between the two previous models, it’s not that cheap and it’s not that expensive. Another good thing is that you don’t need a PC, a smartphone, or any other platform to use it.

HTC Vive

This is a tethered model and the package includes a headset, two motion controllers, and two base stations for defining a VR area. It can track your movements in a 10-foot cube instead of just from your seat. The main con of this VR is that you need a very powerful PC for it.

Oculus Rift S

The Oculus Rift has a much higher resolution than the Vive and it also has newer a lighter Oculus Touch motion controllers. You can find many excellent VR games on the Oculus Store. And you can also use SteamVR games with it, but you will need to make an extra effort to deal with the software.

Sony PlayStation VR

To use the Sony Playstation VR you will, of course, need a PlayStation 4, the headset, and a PlayStation Camera. The camera is now included with most PlayStation VR bundles. A lot of people are now playing games on PlayStation like these, and the available games are awesome. You will not need the motion controls, because most PlayStation VR games work with DualShock 4. The con is that the headset uses the PlayStation Move wands that are pretty outdated, expensive and they are not included in PlayStation VR bundles.

Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR

The best mobile 3D goggles you can find are the Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR. You, of course, need to have a Google or a Samsung flagship smartphone. The problem is that there are new smartphones out like the Galaxy S10 series, but there aren’t any VR headsets that are compatible with that series. But if you do have a compatible smartphone, you will enjoy these headsets. The best thing about them is that they are very cheap, and you can buy them for a lot less money than some standalone and tethered headsets.

Has any of these models caught your attention? We believe that there is something for anyone. Whether you are looking for a great standalone model, a tethered one, or you want a mobile VR headset because you have a great smartphone that you can use as a flagship phone.

Hope you found what you were looking for and that you will enjoy your VR experience.