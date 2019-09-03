The Best 105 Video Game Quotes

Every gamer and video game enthusiastic knows some of the best video game quotes. Over the years many of them have become iconic, and even people that play games just occasionally know a few most popular quotes.

Some of them are funny and short, but others can be very deep and meaningful. Maybe that’s not something that you expect from a video game, but believe when we say that some of these quotes can teach you a lot about life.

We gave our best to gather the best video game quotes for you. They will bring you back in time, they will make you laugh, they will make you want to play some of these games again, and they will even make you think about the meaning of life. Enjoy!

“Get over here!” Scorpion, Mortal Kombat “The right man in the wrong place can make all the difference in the world.” G-Man, Half-Life 2 “Bring me a bucket, and I’ll show you a bucket!” Psycho, Borderlands 2 “Wanting something does not give you the right to have it.” Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s Creed 2 “How many are there in you? Whose hopes and dreams do you encompass? Could you but see the eyes in your own, the minds in your mind, you would see how much we share.” Vortigaunt, Half-Life 2 “Even in dark times, we cannot relinquish the things that make us human.” Khan, Metro 2033 “The healthy human mind doesn’t wake up in the morning thinking this is its last day on Earth. But I think that’s a luxury, not a curse. To know you’re close to the end is a kind of freedom. Good time to take… inventory.” Captain Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 “The courage to walk into the Darkness, but strength to return to the Light.” Parables of the Allspring, Destiny “Don’t wish it were easier, wish you were better.” Chief, Animal Crossing “Most test subjects do experience some cognitive deterioration after a few months in suspension. Now you’ve been under for… quite a lot longer, and it’s not out of the question that you might have a very minor case of serious brain damage. But don’t be alarmed, alright? Although, if you do feel alarm, try to hold onto that feeling because that is the proper reaction to being told you have brain damage.” Wheatley, Portal 2 “If history only remembers one in a thousands of us, then the future will be filled with stories of who we were and what we did.” Battlefield 1 “Trust me.” BT-7274, Titanfall 2 “We’re made up of thousands of parts with thousands of functions all working in tandem to keep us alive. Yet if only one part of our imperfect machine fails, life fails. It makes one realize how fragile, how flawed we are.” Ingun Black-Briar, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim “The world fears the inevitable plummet into the abyss. Watch for that moment and when it comes, do not hesitate to leap. It is only when you fall that you learn whether you can fly.” Flemeth, Dragon Age Origins “Nothing is true, everything is permitted.” Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s Creed 2 “A hero need not speak. When he is gone, the world will speak for him.” Halo “Some trees flourish, others die. Some cattle grow strong, others are taken by wolves. Some men are born rich enough and dumb enough to enjoy their lives. Ain’t nothing fair.” John Marston, Red Dead Redemption “No gods or kings. Only man.” Andrew Ryan, Bioshock “It’s a funny thing, ambition. It can take one to sublime heights or harrowing depths. And sometimes they are one and the same.” Emily Kaldwin, Dishonored “It’s time to kick ass and chew bubblegum… and I’m all outta gum.” Duke Nukem, Duke Nukem 3D “If our lives are already written, it would take a courageous man to change the script.” Alan Wake, Alan Wake “Life is cruel. Of this I have no doubt. One can only hope that one leaves behind a lasting legacy. But so often, the legacies we leave behind…are not the ones we intended.” Queen Myrrah, Gears of War 2 “It’s easy to forget what a sin is in the middle of a battlefield.” Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid “You are here, and it’s beautiful, and escaping isn’t always something bad.” Delilah, Firewatch “I miss the internet” Graffiti, Left 4 Dead “You can’t undo what you’ve already done, but you can face up to it.” Frank Coleridge, Silent Hill: Downpour “Stay awhile, and listen!” Deckard Cain, Diablo II “It’s a-me, Mario!” Mario Auditore, Assassin’s Creed II “Thank you Mario! But our Princess is in another castle!” Toad, Super Mario Bros. “Good men mean well. We just don’t always end up doing well.” Isaac Clarke, Dead Space 3 “War. War never changes.” Narrator, Fallout 3 “It’s dangerous to go alone, take this!” Old Man, The Legend of Zelda “Boss… you were right. It’s not about changing the world. It’s about doing our best to leave the world… the way it is. It’s about respecting the will of others, and believing in your own.” Big Boss, Metal Gear Solid 4 “Endure and survive.” Ellie, The Last of Us “Requiescat in pace.” Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s Creed II “Death is inevitable. Our fear of it makes us play safe, blocks out emotion. It’s a losing game. Without passion, you are already dead.” Max Payne, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne “I used to be an adventurer like you, until I took an arrow to the knee.” Town Guard, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim “The ending isn’t any more important than any of the moments leading to it.” Dr Rosalene, To The Moon “Every puzzle has an answer.” Professor Layton, Professor Layton and the Curious Village “What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets.” Dracula, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night “Finish him!” Mortal Kombat announcer, Mortal Kombat “Wake me when you need me.” John-117, Halo 3 “Does this unit have a soul?” Legion, Mass Effect 3 “Federico: It is a good life we lead, brother. Ezio: The best. May it never change. Federico: And may it never change us.” Federico and Ezio Auditore, Assassin’s Creed II “Tell me Bats. What are you really scared of? Failing to save this cesspool of a city? Not finding the Commissioner in time? Me, in a thong?” The Joker, Batman: Arkham Asylum “The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.” Admiral Tolwyn, Wing Commander IV “War is where the young and stupid are tricked by the old and bitter into killing each other.” Niko Bellic, GTA IV “Hope is what makes us strong. It is why we are here. It is what we fight with when all else is lost.” Pandora, God of War 3 “Steel wins battles. Gold wins wars.” Davion the Dragon Knight, DOTA 2 “Science isn’t about why! It’s about why not!” Cave Johnson, Portal 2 “There was a HOLE here. It’s gone now.” In-game text, Silent Hill 2 “No matter how dark the night, morning always comes, and our journey begins anew.” Lulu, Final Fantasy X “When life gives you lemons, don’t make lemonade. Make life take the lemons back! Get mad! I don’t want your damn lemons! What am I supposed to do with these?! Demand to see life’s manager! Make life rue the day it thought it could give Cave Johnson lemons! Do you know who I am?! I’m the man who’s gonna burn your house down! With the lemons! I’m gonna get my engineers to invent a combustible lemon that burns your house down!” Cave Johnson, Portal 2 “Send me out…with a bang.” Sgt. Avery Johnson, Halo 3 “Do you like hurting other people?” Richard, Hotline Miami “I’ve struggled a long time with survivin’, but no matter what you have to find something to fight for.” Joel, The Last of Us “What is a man but the sum of his memories? We are the stories we live! The tales we tell ourselves!” Clay Kaczmarek, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood “Secrets are like herpes: If you got ’em, might as well spread ’em around.” Harkin, Mass Effect “You can’t break a man the way you do a dog or a horse. The harder you beat a man, the taller he stands.” The Jackal, Far Cry 2 “You mustn’t allow yourself to be chained to fate, to be ruled by your genes. Human beings can choose the kind of life that they want to live. What’s important is that you choose life… and then live.” Naomi Hunter, Metal Gear Solid “Technically, you’re not supposed to use an elevator in a fire. But that might not apply during a zombie apocalypse.” Nick, Left 4 Dead 2 “The more things change, the more they stay the same.” Ada Wong, Resident Evil 6 “Drinking alone’s as bad as shitting in company.” Zoltan Chivay, The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings “Men are but flesh and blood. They know their doom, but not the hour.” Emperor Uriel Septim VII, Elder Scrolls: Oblivion “Dreams have a nasty habit of going bad when you’re not looking.” Max Payne, Max Payne “Time passes, people move. Like a river’s flow, it never ends. A childish mind will turn to noble ambition.” Sheik, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time “Be wise. Be safe. Be aware.” Dr Wallace Breen, Half-Life 2 “Nobody is perfect… That is of course until you fall in love with them…” Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII “Don’t make a girl a promise if you know you can’t keep it.” Cortana, Halo 3 “At the end of the day, as long as there are two people left on the planet, someone is gonna want someone dead.” Sniper, Team Fortress 2 “Because that’s how games work. Winners get prizes and losers bleed a lot and then get eaten by worms.” Chesty, Fable 2 “You crunch a roach under your heel, you don’t worry about what it’s feeling, you just grind it into the pavement.” Detective Rusty Galloway, L. A. Noire “Don’t ever stop. Always keep going, no matter what happens and is taken from you. Even when life is so unfair, don’t give up.” Ezio, Assassin’s Creed II “There’s only so much one person can do.” Sheva Alomar, Resident Evil 5 “Our world, with its rules of causality, has trained us to be miserly with forgiveness. By forgiving too readily, we can be badly hurt. But if we’ve learned from a mistake and become better for it, shouldn’t we be rewarded for the learning, rather than punished for the mistake?” Braid “A famous explorer once said, that the extraordinary is in what we do, not who we are.” Lara Croft, Tomb Raider “We all know drugs are for losers, and/or sex maniacs…” Carl Johson, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas “True victory is to give all of yourself, without regret.” Ryu, Street Fighter Alpha 3 “Heroes never die.” Mercy, Overwatch “All men dream – but not equally. Those who dream by night, in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find that it was vanity… But the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dream with open eyes, to make it possible. This I did.” From T. E. Lawrence’s Seven Pillars of Wisdom, Nathan Drake, Uncharted 3 “When you love something, never lose it. Understand, little one? You must keep it safe, close to your heart.” Bayonetta, Bayonetta “You can’t hide from the Grim Reaper. Especially when he’s got a gun.” Manuel Calavera, Grim Fandango “The weak only strive to be weaker.” Magus, Chrono Trigger “I like shorts! They’re comfy and easy to wear!” Youngster, Pokémon Blue/Red/Yellow “What is a drop of rain, compared to the storm? What is a thought, compared to the mind?” The Mind, System Shock 2 “Time flows like a river, and history repeats…” Secret Of Mana “We don’t get to choose how we start in this life. Real ‘greatness’ is what you do with the hand you’re dealt.” Victor Sullivan, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception “Corporations have more power than the government.” Adam Jenson, Deus Ex: Human Revolution “Only a mind free of impediments is capable of grasping the chaotic beauty of the world.” Altair, Assassin’s Creed “Never pet a burning dog.” Warcraft 2: Tides Of Darkness “There are no heroes here, only survivors!” Mathais, Tomb Raider “The closer you get to the Light… the greater your shadow becomes.” Kingdom Hearts “Yes! Freedom! At last! In your face eternal confinement” Fable “While I thought that I was learning how to live, I have been learning how to die.” Leonardo Da Vinci, Assassin’s Creed “A hero need not speak. When he is gone, the world will speak for him.” Halo “My brothers and sisters… I will see you again. Someday. You’ve given them back to me.” Lord Saladin Forge, Destiny “Even if things didn’t turn out the way you wanted them to, you simply have to accept them and move on. Understand?” Georg, Suikoden II “Hey hey hey it’s time to make some carrrrazzzyyy money are ya ready? Here we go!” Crazy Taxi “I’m-a-Wario! I’ma gonna win!” Mario Kart 64 “There are two ways of arguing with a woman, and neither one works.” Red Dead Redemption “It’s super effective!” Pokemon “HADOUKEN!” Street Fighter II “The President has been kidnapped by ninjas. Are you a bad enough dude to rescue the President?” Bad Dudes “Wakka wakka wakka.” Pac-Man “Had to be me. Someone else might have gotten it wrong.” Mordin Solus, Mass Effect 2

Hope you enjoyed reading the quotes that we choose, as much as we enjoyed making this list. Hope they reminded you of your favorite video games and that now you have an idea what to play next.