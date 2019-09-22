The Benefits of Playing a Musical Instrument

You can feel the power of music by simply listening to one song. You could be in your own home, in a room you’ve sat in your entire life, but the emotion from the recording of that song could make you feel unbelievable things through its music and words. You can feel happy, you can feel sad; you can be transformed into another world; it could calm you down or it could fire you up.

The power of music is strong

We’ve been blessed with the ability to sit and listen to our favorite songs whenever we want. It’s something we take for granted nowadays but it is really quite amazing. We can change our moods in an instant by turning on an artist and listening to any type of song we want.

But nothing is comparable to the feeling you get when you make your own music. When you strum a guitar chord or press a key on a piano – you are expressing yourself through music.

Anybody who plays an instrument can understand the feeling of creating your first notes, and many people dedicate their lives to the craft of playing music for themselves and an audience. It’s a powerful art form you can’t really describe until you’ve done it.

There are many benefits to playing a musical instrument, and all of them can impact certain people in different ways. Here is why you should be playing an instrument:

Creativity

A musical instrument gives you the freedom of creativity. Your brain will wander and your imagination will be able to go wild with the possibilities of what you can create through the use of your hands, mouth, and mind.

Over time, and as you begin to improve on your instrument, your creativity will continue and you will be able to capture your wildest visions. By consistently opening up the creative portal of your brain, you are freeing your imagination and stimulating your own visions.

Musical creativity is an amazing thing that is given us some of what are considered the best artists and songs of all time.

Express Yourself

Music is all about emotion and the feelings you get from a particular sound. Certain ones can make you feel sad, some will make you happy – when you really listen, you’ll begin to feel all sorts of emotions you may never have felt before. And when you play, you are given the ability to express your own emotions and create some new ones.

Obviously, if you are writing lyrics for music, the words are the perfect way to tell a story, speak your mind, and share your feelings. Music lyrics are poetry in motion and they provide the perfect platform for you to express yourself.

The music you’ll play on an instrument operates in the same way, although it might not be as easily recognized. The music is more about the feeling and the way it is processed in your mind.

The Reward

The reward for learning and playing an instrument is pretty fantastic: it’s MUSIC.

One of the most powerful ways of expression, creativity, and art that is loved by everyone in some capacity. And you can create it just by picking up an instrument and learning how to play it.

The reward to learning and practicing an instrument is what you will feel when you pick it up after a long day; or how you make other people feel when you play a song. The reward of learning a musical instrument is the beauty in playing it. Music is one of the most amazing things in our world and every musician who has picked up an instrument has made us all a little happier through the songs they play.

Mental Health and Brain Health

Playing a musical instrument is historically proven to be positive for mental health and brain health.

The stimulation it can cause in the brain keeps it sharp, and neuroscientists have been studying exactly what happens when someone plays an instrument and plays it. Many experts are on record saying it is a great exercise for the mind and that the engagement is a positive experience for multiple areas of the brain, especially if done on a regular basis.

Playing a musical instrument is equivalent to a full-body workout for the mind, and it’s important for us to stay active! (more about it here)

Stress Relief

Playing music is a great way to keep you calm. All of your brain energy is being used to concentrate and you can’t think about the things that are known to cause you stress.

A psychologist named Jane Collingwood explains how playing music can be a great hobby for someone who constantly is stressed out: “Listening to music can have a tremendously relaxing effect on our minds and bodies, especially slow, quiet classical music. This type of music can have a beneficial effect on our physiological functions, slowing the pulse and heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and decreasing the levels of stress hormones.”

By distracting yourself with positive vibes from playing the instrument and creating beautiful sounds, you’ll feel much better after a few minutes with an instrument.

Builds Confidence

Playing an instrument provides you with a clearer picture of who you are and can help you capture it. By expressing yourself in an artful way – like playing an instrument – you will feel better about the person you are.

Music can give you an identity and playing music can help you express the person you really are. By creating a powerful image of yourself in your own mind, you’ll feel more comfortable with showing off the person you really are.

The Enjoyment

The final reason – and really the only reason – you need to pick up and learn an instrument is because it is fun. You will enjoy yourself while doing it and it will become something you look forward to every day.

You will soon be talking about it with family and friends, watching videos, reading articles, and more just so you can spend more time around your instrument.

Playing an instrument is a contagious activity that will make you happy each and every day, and what more can you ask for in an activity.

The article was written in collaboration with Alan Jackman – a professional guitarist, musician, and guitar teacher. You can learn more about Alan on his personal blog – www.beginnerguitar.pro where he shares his knowledge and experience of a musician.