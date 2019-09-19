Cloud computing is a model for enabling on-demand network access to a shared area of customizable computer resources (such as storage, applications, networks, services, or servers) that can be gathered and released with minimal management or interaction. If you are not computer savvy, this definition might confuse you. Simply said, the cloud is the Internet and cloud computing is what describes the services and software that run through the Internet rather than on hard drivers and private servers. In this article, you will be able to learn and understand the basics of cloud computing. Let’s take a closer look:

How does Cloud Computing Work?

Cloud computing is different from traditional IT hosting services. In that, the consumer which is usually a business, organization, or an individual user, do not own the infrastructure they need to support the applications and programs they use. Instead, apps and software is owned and operated by a third-party, and the consumer only pays for the services they use. Hence, cloud computing is a utility-based, on-demand method of computing.

There are five key features of cloud computing and they are:

On-demand Self-service – consumers can access the service by the cloud when they need to without any interaction from the provider. The computing services should be entirely on-demand, hence, the users will have control to meet their needs. Broad Network Access – cloud computing services are quite available via the consumer’s preferred devices like laptops, computers, tablets, or smartphones. Resource Pooling – one of the best advantages of cloud computing is the pooling of resources to deliver computing services at scale. Resources like memory, processing, storage, and network bandwidth are assigned to multiple consumers based on their demand. Rapid Elasticity – resource allocation will require elasticity to be successful. The resources need to be assigned quickly and accurately with the ability to absorb increases and decreases in demand without the service being interrupted. Measure Service – by following the utility model, cloud computing services are metered and measured. The measurements allow the service provider and consumer to track the usage and calculate the costs according to the demand for resources.

The Benefits of Using Cloud Computing

Cost-Efficient – cloud computing eliminates the expenses of purchasing software and hardware, as well as setting them up. Speed – most computing services are provided on-demand and self-service, hence, large amounts of resources can be gathered in a matter of minutes, usually with just a few mouse clicks, which gives companies a lot of flexibility. Reliability – these cloud computing services will make disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity less expensive and easier since data can be mirrored at various redundant sites on the provider’s network. Security – most cloud provider do offer a wide range of policies, technologies, and controls that can strengthen your security overall, and it also helps protect your apps, data, and infrastructure from possible threats.

Conclusion

As you can see, cloud computing is not difficult to understand. And, if you still did not implement it into your company, do not waste any more time and start planning your cloud computing strategy right away.