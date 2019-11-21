The Art of Skiing and The Types of Skiing

The technical definition of skiing can be classified as a means of transport that a person uses to glide on snow. There have been many variations that have been added to the world of skiing; at first, skiing was only used for transportation, but now since the technology has advanced so much, skiing has been shifted from a major source of transportation to recreational activity and competitive winter sport.

There are primarily two types of skiing that have emerged in the last few decades. The first and the original being ice skiing, and the second being water skiing. Ice skiing can be described as using skis to glide through snow or ice. Whereas water skiing is the same thing except the person glides on water rather than ice or snow.

Ice Skiing

There are many types of ice skiing, and it can commonly boil down to three types, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, and telemark skiing.

Alpine skiing or more commonly known as downhill skiing, is a newer and more commonly used type of skiing. Alpine skiing is commonly taken place on a piste or a ski resort. The skiers are commonly taken to the point higher of the mountain, using either a chairlift or a type of snow vehicle.

Alpine skiing can also be performed on the backcountry, and it can be accessed by a helicopter, snowcat, hiking, and snowmobile. Many people like to go to the extreme and ski in mountains that filled with snow and trees. The equipment that they use is similar to the other types of skiing, but your toe and heel both are attached to the ski and not only the toes like in other ski methods.

Nordic skiing is a discipline that can include cross country skiing and ski jumping; both require appropriate paths and places to perform, and the equipment that you use to perform such disciplines is attached only by the toes of the skier and not their heels.

Water Skiing

Water skiing is a sport that entails a person wearing skis gets pulled by a boat at high speed so that they can glide on the surface of the water. Water skiing, although it is not an Olympic game, there are still a good number of players and fans. To conduct this sport, it requires a significant amount of smooth area of water, skis, a boat to tow, a tow rope, and a personal flotation device.

Water skiing is a popular sport in America, Australia, Europe, Africa, and Asia. In the United States alone, there are more than 11 million skiers and over 900 competitions each year. There are more than nine types of competitive water skiing, and each has its own set of rules and regulations, there even is a sport in which a person gets dragged by a boat without any use of skis, the skier uses his barefoot to ski over the surface of the water. There is even a competition where disabled people can also compete. They use special equipment that is designed for them. They compete in the standard three-event skiing but use equipment that is specially designed for them.

